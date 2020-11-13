CADE — A hundred 24 players took to the links on two beautiful fall days for the monthly Acadiana Pro Am Association golf tournament held at Eagle Ridge this month.
Association organizers reported great conditions and greens leading to good scoring and a good time.
Individual winners were Bobby Delaunay in the “A” competition (plus 6), Gary Kidd in “B” competition (plus 7), Mike Zirlott in “C” competition (plus 7) and Carter Owens in “D” competition (plus 6). Curley Romero was the most over his points in the Pro division for the third straight month at plus 3.
Two new players were out for the competition as well, Marshall Broussard and Susan Clark.
The next pro am will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, Wednesday, Dec. 9, and Thursday, Dec. 10 at Cane Row in New Iberia. Those interested are asked to call the Pro Shop at 367-0863 to reserve a tee time.
Alvin Bergeron (0), Robert Burton (2), Johnny Hollier (5) and Gary Kidd (5) finished first overall with a plus 12 total.
In second place at plus 10 were Boyd Boutte (3), Marshall Broussard (1), Kevin Landry (4) and Pam Meadows (2).
Finishing third at plus 9 were Johnny Bourque (-1), Roger Cook (0), Bobby Delaunay (5) and Doug Hunter (5).
In fourth at plus 7 via a tiebreaker were Ty Burdett (5), Armand Castille (-1), Phil Mouledous (0) and Curley Romero (3).
In fifth, also at plus 7, were Mark Hooks (-1), Brock Hulin (01), Brent Manuel (5) and Dale Menard (4).
Finihing sixth at plus 5 were Michael Barrilleaux (2), Ann Bourgeois (4), Russell Fowler (0) and Roy Poché (-1).
In seventh place at plus 4 were Tim Oubre (01), James Fontenot (2), Cort Lae (1) and Al Moss (2).
In eighth place at plus 3 were Brandon Burdett (5), Rene Dartez (-2), Nolan Granger (1) and Phil Oubre (-1).
Also at plus 3 were Teddy Eastin (-1), Ronnie Finley (-2), Herman Hebert (2) and Garrett Theriot (4); and Joe Bass (1), Gilbert Boudreaux (-1), Jason Hebert (2) and Maxie Matthews (1).
Finishing at plus 1 were Dave Brown (1), Neil Dore (1), Ryan Gonsoulin (0) and Jimmy Prados (-1).
Teams at 0 were Will Baudoin (3), Murphy Guilbeaux (-3), Chris Mayard (0) and Jason Smith (0); and Sheryl Granger (-4), Donald Guidry (4), Jodie Menard (2) and Steve Regan (-2).
At -1 were Barry Bolner (1), Dan Handshin (0), Matt Hebert (0) and Michael Landry (-2); and Jules Hebert (-2), Teddy Sliman (-3), Andrew Walker (-1) and Mike Zirlott (5).
Teams at -2 were Dean Dahse (1), Willie Lewis (-1), Brad Rodriguez (-4) and Don Sarkies (2); Susan Clark (1), Larry Duplantis (1), Eric Indest (-4) and Linda Savoie (0); and tom Carroll (-1), Lyle Hargrave (-4), Randy McDaniel (-2) and Carter Owens (5).
Finishing at -3 were Robert Cade (-2), Craig Frederick (-2), Randy O’Brien (1) and Brett Price (0); Ron Etie (-5), JC Landry (1), John Lee Melancon (0) and Louis Devillier (1); Glenn Bienvenu (-3), Tom Degeneres (-5), Steve Didier (3) and Dave Williamson (2); and Mike Grigsby (2), Brent Indest (-4), Zane Kidd (2) and Vic Segura (-3).
At -4 were Tony Baudoin (-5), George Bulliard (0), Mickey Michel (-2) and Weston Reed (3).
Teams at -6 were Ryan Bulliard (-1), Lloyd Geoffroy (3), Al Landry (-3) and Doug Robichaux (-5); and Ralph Bergeron (-2), Dan Coreil (1), Brenda Guidry (-4) and Glenn Suire (-1).
Finishing at -7 were Charles Albert (1), Peter Jabbia (-5), Kenley Jones (-3) and Wayne Manuel (0).
Teams at -8 were Tim Hebert (-2), Charles Ibert (-4), Dean Martin (-1) and John Reed (-1); and Will Broussard (-1), Errik Derouen (-1), Charles Judice (-3) and Paul Walters (-3).
Finishing at -11 were Willie Boyd (-5), Bo Provost (1), Mark Robicheaux (-3) and Kris Viator (-4); and Roy Boudreaux (1), Bobby Broussard (-4), Doug Bulliard (-3) and Avia McGlothlam (-5).
At -1 were Ed Brawner (-4), Brody LeBlanc (-4), Pete Pharr (-4) and Byrom Price (0).