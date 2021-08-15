Sostane Tauriac Aug 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Mr. Sostane Tauriac, 63, who died at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Sostane Tauriac Funeral Service Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend Load comments Most Popular iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishsjobs.com