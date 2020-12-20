Solomon House provides food, other aid to families

What they do: Solomon House is best known for serving hundreds of families a month through its food pantry and Brown Bag food distribution programs, but the organization also provides financial assistance for utilities, medical and housing costs for those clients in need up to four times per year.
When they’re open: Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until noon; Brown Bag food distribution is on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Where they are: 520 Center St., New Iberia
Why they need you: Solomon House is a non-profit outreach mission of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Its primary function is to serve as a food pantry for residents at or below the poverty line. Volunteers distribute free groceries, including bread, beans, rice, sweet potatoes, bottled water and pastries, along with a variety of canned goods, weekly to approximately 120 families. As the primary food pantry in Iberia Parish, it also shares food with St. Francis Diner, Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry in Loreauville, and St. Nicholas Food Pantry in Lydia. Last year more than $200,000 in groceries were distributed.
How to help: If you wish to participate, donations can be dropped off in person at The Daily Iberian’s office, 124 E. Main St., New Iberia, or mailed to:
Help the Helpers
c/o The Daily Iberian
P.O. Box 9290
New Iberia, LA 70562
All donations received are split evenly among the nine charities that are part of the Help the Helper drive unless the donor specifies that their donation is for a specific group. No matter which organization is the beneficiary, the community as a whole will profit from any generosity.