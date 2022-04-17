Loreauville sophomore Alyssa Soileau once again led her team to a dominant win, this time over Red River High School in the first round of the LHSAA Class 2A softball playoffs.
Soileau finished the game with six strikeouts, throwing 38 strikes from 54 total pitches. On offense, Soileau scored 1 run and batted in another two. Despite the win, she said that she always feels like she could do more.
“I always feel like I can improve and do better, there’s always something to improve on,” she said. “I just give it my all every time that I go in the circle because you never know what can happen. I never know when my last game is.”
The Lady Tigers established their lead early, scoring four runs against the Lady Bulldogs in the first inning before scoring an astonishing 15 more runs in the second inning. Lexi Mclin (3 runs, 2 RBIs) scored a homerun against Red River, improving her batting average to .490 this season. M Segura (2 runs, 2 RBIs), M Freyou (1 run, 3 RBIs), and Saydi Landry (3 runs, 1 RBI) also contributed to the win. Landry finished the game with 3 stolen bases and a triple.
Head coach Jude Dugas said that his team performed well, even though they struggled to find their timing early in the first inning.
“I thought we did our jobs today,” said Dugas. “(Red River) was ready to go, they had a couple of singles and ended up converting into a run, but we locked in fairly quickly. Alyssa was locked in, the defense did a great job. They had us at first with the timing, it seemed like our timing was off a little bit but the second time through the lineup we really got going.”
Loreauville welcomed the return of their senior left fielder, Anna Broomer, who has been recovering from an injury that left her unable to play. Dugas said that she felt good enough to play, and even bat, which will be an added win for the team.
“Hopefully she is 100% healed, she got the green light to field and we thought that as the game went on if she was feeling okay we would let her bat,” Dugas explained. “She said that she was feeling great, so it looks like she’s back, which is good for us.
Following the win, Loreauville will advance to face either No. 2 seed Port Barre or No. 31 seed Lake Arthur. Everyone expects the Lady Devils to take the win, but Dugas said that his team is not intimidated by Port Barre’s 22-4 record.
“We’ve played in eight one- or two-run losses this year and if those games flipped, we would’ve been the No. 5 seed,” Dugas said. “We really feel like we match up well, so we’re not at all intimidated by the ‘2’. We really believe that if we do our jobs and play our game, we can beat anybody. We’re playing well right now, which is the time that we wanted to do it, so we’re expecting to go out there and compete.”
Soileau agreed with her coach, adding that she is planning to treat the game like any other and play to the best of her ability.
“I’m feeling pretty confident but I’m not going to go in cocky,” she said. “I’m just going to go in there, have a positive attitude, and play to the best of my ability. I’m going to compete like I always do. Just because they have a ‘2’ by their name doesn’t mean anything. We shouldn’t be scared of a name on a jersey, we’re just going to go out there and compete.”
Port Barre’s first round playoff game will be held on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Loreauville will travel to face the winner with the game date and time to be announced soon.