FRANKLIN – The St. Mary Parish Council will vote on an introductory ordinance at Wednesday’s meeting regarding fireworks.
The proposal would amend St. Mary Parish’s Ordinance No. 2133 regarding the permitting and sale of certain fireworks.
The parish council enacted the ordinance in June of 2016 to regulate the use of fireworks in unincorporated areas of the parish, and allows for certain fireworks to be sold and set off during certain times of the year.
Those dates include specific times between June 25 to July 5 and from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a fourth intergovernmental agreement with the state Department of Transportation and Development relative to the detour of U.S. 90 to Louisiana 182 via the St. Mary Parish route on Duhon Boulevard.
The council will also vote to approve a change order for the bunker repairs project at the Atchafalaya Golf Course.
On the agenda is also a resolution to approve a change order for a professional services agreement with Aptim Environmental and Infrastructure LLC relative to Disaster Assistant Services related to the flood of 2019 and Hurricane Barry.
A resolution authorizing the parish president to execute a contract with the lowest bidder relative to the interior renovations and associated work at the Fairview Treatment Center.