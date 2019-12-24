Shelter’s Etienne redirects mission as logistics change

The last few years have seen some major changes to the Iberia Parish homeless population.
As more and more single-parent homes are faced with economic difficulties, the face of the homeless population has changed from primarily male to predominantly female.
For Stephen Etienne, it meant a redirection for the homeless shelter he operates in New Iberia. Now renamed as the Iberia Homeless Shelter, it had to expand its mission to include women and children among its clientele.
“Since January, we’ve offered more services for women than men,” Etienne said. “It’s been a big change, but we’re handling it.”
The Iberia Homeless Shelter is one of the Iberia Parish agencies featured in this year’s Help the Helpers, a campaign The Daily Iberian spearheads to encourage giving to local groups that help the needy all year round.
Although Chez Hope, an operation based in St. Mary Parish, has stepped in to assist women in need in Iberia and St. Martin parishes, Etienne said the mission of his shelter is different.
“Chez Hope helps women and children who are victims of violence and abuse,” Etienne said. “But that is a small part of the population. We have to open our doors to the disadvantaged as well.”
Previously the shelter provided services specifically to men. Changes in federal funding guidelines, however, made changes necessary. It also brought about some changes in staffing, Etienne said.
“We have a new outreach director who has been added on,” Etienne said. “The goal is for us to service more of the people that are unsheltered in our community.”
Toward that end the shelter has not only expanded its services to include rapid rehousing services, job placement and training referrals, life skills development and a re-entry program for those trying to get their lives on track, but it is also looking to expand its physical footprint.
“We’re next door to a building that a ministry and church owns,” Etienne said. “We are going to partner with them to create a family shelter to help stabilize women and children until we can get them into housing. It’s about 3,600 or 3,500 square feet, so it’s a major addition.”
While there have been challenges, Etienne said overall the shelter is running well. Support from the community is always welcomed.
“It’s going good,” he said. “But there are always more homeless people in our community who need our help. We could use volunteers, of course. But it’s always about money with us because now it’s more case management, more gas money. It just takes more to provide services.”
