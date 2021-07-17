As the reporter walked into the modest home on Wayne Street, Angela Guillot greeted her with a smile. “Would you like some coffee, some water or anything?” she said. “Make yourself at home.” Surrounding her, maybe thirty or forty small piles of assorted memorabilia.
There were photos, both professional and snapshots, correspondence, postcards, passports, even sermon notes scribbled on torn notebook paper. Everything related somehow to the Right Rev. Monsignor Wayne Richard. Somehow.
Here were traces of a man’s life, captured moments that no longer made much sense. Some of the pictures had faded fountain-pen captions scrawled on the back, “The Como’s, 1957,” “Germaine.” Some had the distinctive stamp of the Martin Photo Studio, New Iberia, LA. There are images of young seminarians, solemn priests, smiling children, poor people in Haiti. Houses, churches, missionary projects, seashores that resemble Normandy. A postcard from the catacombs in Rome.
These are shards of a story, Monsignor Richard’s; remnants that were spared from the trash pile. Angela Guillot and her husband live on the same block of Wayne Street as Virginia Simon, Monsignor Richard’s sister. After she died in 2015, her family came to clean out her house. (Was it her family? Or someone hired to clear away past lives?)
When all was finished, Angela and her husband found the huge cache of personal photos and correspondence and saved them from destruction. “It seemed a shame to just throw all these things away,” Angela said. “They might mean something to someone, or even just for the history.”
Angela has spent years going through the collection, classifying them and wondering about them. “This is written in either French or Italian,” she said, handing me a postcard from Lourdes. She has either information or supposition about most of the items in the piles.
The Rev. Monsignor Wayne Raymond Richard was born August 6, 1913, in Patterson. According to his Daily Iberian obituary, he graduated from high school in 1930, valedictorian of his class. He then studied at St. Joseph Seminary in St. Benedict, Notre Dame in New Orleans, and St. Sulpice Seminary in Paris. He had pastoral assignments in Lake Charles, New Iberia, Lafayette, Port Barre and the State Hospital at Jackson.
Monsignor Richard served nearly 65 years in the Diocese of Lafayette. In 1949, he was the founding pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in New Iberia. He moved from that post to Our Lady of Fatima in Lafayette. Included in the collection is a yellowed newspaper clipping from The Daily Iberian, honoring him when he was appointed to Fatima. The clipping, which was cut with pinking shears, doesn’t have a date. It shows Father Richard, his mother, Mrs. J.J. Richard, and his sisters, Mrs. George Canal and Mrs. Robert Simon.
Monsignor Richard by all accounts had a rich life of faith and good works. He devoted his time to helping the needy, especially the poor in Haiti. These are pictures in the collection of what seems to be Haitian landscape and people, as well as building projects.
He may have returned to France for a reunion of St. Sulpice students, as a speech written in French seems to indicate. He traveled extensively in Europe, and collected postcards from his journeys. He may have visited the beaches at Normandy, as several of the photos seem to be memorials there. Again, we have no way of knowing for sure. The pictures and scraps of paper leave clues but no definitive conclusions.
At the end of his life, Monsignor Richard lived at Consolata Nursing Home in New Iberia. He died on January 4, 2005. He is interred at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
Now, the collection is all that is left of a life well-lived. Images of people, places and events, their meaning as lost as they are faded. Smiles beam, but not nearly as brightly as when they meant something to the photographer. Priests in vestments continue in procession, but where to, or from? A group of religious people pose with a large man in white. (Could that be Pope John the XXIII?) Surely these things, these shards of a life mean something to someone, even for history, as Angela said.
If any of these images or mementos mean something to you, or someone you know, please let me know. Email ellenf@daily-iberian.com and tell me the story. Meanwhile, I’ll be looking for the place these pieces of Monsignor Richard’s life belong.