Merle Norman/Studio M
First-time business owner Melissa Dumesnil has given New Iberia’s Merle Norman/Studio M a new look - fitting since that is what the cosmetology salon does for its loyal clients.
Dumesnil and her four employees offer makeovers and makeup applications for special occasions in this full-service salon. Dumesnil enjoys being a part of Iberia Parish and building relationships within the community.
“I love giving a child her first haircut, then fixing her hair for prom," said Dumesnil. "Owning a business in our small town allows me to grow with the young and old generations."
Merle Norman/Studio M prides itself in providing top-notch beautification services and being able to contribute to special events in the lives of New Iberia residents.
Thrive Nutrition
Caitlin Naquin and her fiancé Taylor Barrilleaux are owners of Thrive Nutrition, an Herbalife independent distributor. The club opened in January and Naquin’s family helps with the day-to-day operations.
Thrive Nutrition sells Herbalife teas and smoothies, meal replacements and protein coffees.
Naquin is an entrepreneur at heart and when she got involved with Herbalife, she knew this would be her next venture. Naquin says her store is more than just teas and smoothies. She is proud of her business's positive environment in helping individuals reach their nutrition goals.
Naquin is blown away by how New Iberia has welcomed her, claiming she has never met a lovelier group of residents. The entrepreneur believes in giving back to the community. Thrive Nutrition has sponsored Foster the Love 5k and raised money for the organization. The herbal tea shop has also hosted fundraisers for the Iberia Parish Animal Shelter.
In addition to Thrive Nutrition, Naquin has an online accessories store named Lilly Grace, after her newborn daughter.
Advertec Advertising Technologies
Farrah Trim began Advertec Advertising Technologies in August 2009. The company provides promotional products, silk screening, embroidery, vinyl, signs and decals, and ad and logo design.
Born and raised in New Iberia, Trim enjoys being able to help her friends and family promote their businesses, which was her motivation to start her own business. Trim wanted to provide one-on-one service for clients, allowing them to be more involved in the design process of their promotional items.
With one loyal outside sales rep of a decade, Advertec services local schools, organizations and businesses in New Iberia, throughout the state, and even nationally.
As part of the National Advertising Specialty Institute, Advertec provides thousands of promotional products to businesses at great prices.
Village Deaux
Donut lovers of New Iberia have welcomed and supported these newcomers to the area, Village Deaux. Opened on February 1, it is the second location for owners Rachel and Drake Pothier.
The couple began serving donuts, kolaches, stuffed bread and coffee from their original spot in Maurice three and a half years ago. The Pothiers realize the tremendous opportunity in Iberia Parish and are grateful to be a part of the growth and development happening in the community and near their shop.
Village Deaux employs six staff members eager and happy to serve their New Iberia customers.
Blue Butterfly Boutique
The Blue Butterfly Boutique is New Iberia’s one-stop-shop for gifts for women, men and children.
Denise Hebert had been making soaps and candles for ten years before deciding to open the boutique in 2014. Previously, she owned a decorative painting business, so running a business wasn’t new territory.
The Blue Butterfly sells all sorts of items, such as jewelry, clothing, handmade items, fragrances, and of course, her soaps and candles. Hebert is honored to be a part of New Iberia's growth and be the place people come to shop and leave with something special.
RevLocal
RevLocal is a national digital marketing agency that helps small to medium-sized businesses get found on Google with tailored solutions specific to individual companies. Cassidy Trahan is a digital marketing consultant for RevLocal that has served the Acadiana area since October 2020.
Trahan provides one-on-one consultations to business owners and works strategically to develop objectives and achieve marketing goals. As a New Iberian native, Trahan enjoys meeting professionals from her hometown and contributing to the growth and success of their businesses.
Other New Chamber Members (unavailable for comment)
Lydia Food Stores
Southern Equipment
Symply Southern Boutique