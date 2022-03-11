Purchase Access

Funeral services for Samuel Roberts Jr., 92, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Burial will be at Belle Congregational Cemetery in New Iberia.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

