Westgate’s track and field team has multiple athletes who compete in almost every event, but for the pole vault, only Monty Keoyothy takes on the challenge.
Keoyothy, a junior at Westgate, began pole vaulting later in his athletic career, deciding to give it a shot right before last year’s district meet.
“I started last year, but it was right before district so I only had one practice,” he said. “My coach was like ‘hey, do you want to try pole vault?’ and I said sure. I’m very thankful for that now, I got the chance to come out to regionals and compete with my team. Practice is everything, looking at how bad I was in my freshman year to now, it really goes to show that practice really is key. If you practice it, you’ll get great at it.”
Keoyothy has cleared the 9.5-foot mark repeatedly this season but has been struggling to move up to 10 feet. He said that his performance at regionals was the closest he had come, but admits that he probably would have done better with a little more practice.
“I’ve been trying to clear it,” he said. “Those (at regionals) were probably my three best attempts. What really is important is practice, and I’ve been kind of skipping on it. If I had gone more, I probably could have cleared that with ease. You’re supposed to turn, and I haven't been doing that, but if I had practiced it I probably would have gone over 10 feet.”
Since Keoyothy is the only pole vaulter on his high school team, he has started working out at New Heights Gym under the direction of coach Shane Leleux. Keoyothy said that the instructions he gets from his coaches at Westgate is generic advice for athletes, but admitted that it is hard to know what to work on.
“(It’s kind of hard) because you don’t really have anybody to help you, that’s why I went to coach Shane. My coach knows what he's doing, but he doesn't have any actual pole vault experience. He gives me general advice that helps everybody, but I don’t know what I’m actually doing wrong so I just work on the fundamentals.”
Despite being new at the sport, Kepyothy said that the heights don’t bother him anymore, though he conceded that he doesn’t really have time to think about the height.
“It’s not scary, it’s a heat of the moment thing,” he said. “I just run and jump. You’re supposed to think and actually calculate what you do, but I just run and jump so whenever I get up that high, I’m just hoping that I made it. When I first started I was scared of breaking something. Everybody on my team was saying that they would’ve been scared of hurting themselves or the pole breaking, but even though it’s scary when you first start off, you get used to it.”
The close-knit community of pole vaulters is something that Keoyothy said that he enjoys most about the sport, especially now that he has been working at New Heights.
“I like how close it is, there’s not a lot of people in pole vaulting and you don’t have much competition,” he said. “You kind of know everyone. At first, I didn’t really like pole vaulting, but once I started getting high I was kind of like ‘wow, I can really do this.’ My first meet doing well was at Zachary, I PR’d (personal record) at 9 feet 6 inches, and I felt like I had really made it.”
Keoyothy’s performances at regionals have motivated him to work even harder in the off-season. He said that fans should expect him to make serious improvements in his pole vaulting, and he hopes that he can also add a few running events to his resume in his senior season.
“I’m going to be working hard and conditioning, especially on that turn,” he said. “I’d say to expect 12, maybe 13 feet from me next year. I also want to try running next year. To be honest, I can’t really keep up with all the fast people on our team, but I feel like I could probably do distance (running), or maybe the relays. I’ll do anything, I’m down for whatever.”