Dinosaurs stopped in New Iberia a few days ago, well, kind of.
Martin and Dawn Wilmott, owners of The Dinosaur Experience made their way to the Teche Area to bring fun and smiles to kids last Friday.
The Dinosaur Experience covers all of Louisiana and has traveled for jobs in Mississippi and even Florida.
"Because of the pandemic we were not able to do our typical birthday parties and jobs so we decided to work on growing our business while bringing smiles to the families and children who were stuck at home," Wilmott said. "We drove around Central, Watson, Denham Springs, Zachary, and Prairieville doing free subdivision drive-throughs. By that point, groups started offering us money to come to their subdivisions/birthdays. We had to change our business model a little bit so that we could continue supporting our family during this difficult time."
Their feedback so far has been very good from residents like New Iberia. Many subdivisions and individuals have contacted us to come to their areas. We are doing our best to branch out to other areas in the state.
If someone is interested in contacting them, at their website, thedinosaurexperience.com or look for The Dinosaur Experience on Facebook, they can also call their work number,225-975-2896.