Positively Iberia! brings a “A Life and Legacy Visit with Wendy Rodrigue” to listeners Thursday, Oct. 28

Wendy Rodrigue, widow of famed artist and New Iberia native George Rodrigue, will join the Positively Iberia weekly radio broadcast on Thursday, Oct. 28, in a call from the Rodrigue Room at her home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Rodrigue is preparing to relaunch her Life and Legacy Foundation’s art education tour and plans to visit Catholic High in New Iberia in November as part of the tour.
“I’m very excited to finally see this happen; and to celebrate my (Foundation’s) 100th school visit (in mid-November) at George’s alma mater, Catholic High! See you soon, New Iberia! 💙.” During the 30-minute radio segment, hosted by Marti Harrell, Positively Iberia’s producer/program manager, Wendy plans to share George’s reminiscences about growing up in New Iberia, her memories of life with George, his works including his Blue Dog series and her plans for the tour.
Positively Iberia! airs live during Teche Matters on KANE 107.5 FM/AM 1240 during the 10 a.m. hour every Thursday.
