Porter’s main focus is to have City Marshal’s Office be more involved in community

Q: Please give a brief description of your professional background and volunteer experience.
A: I served Honorably in the U.S. Navy in the Desert Storm/Iraq Freedom war. Currently I am working as an investigator for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office in New Orleans. I have 28 years of law enforcement experience including work at Prairie View A&M University, Harris County Hospital District, New Orleans Police Department, Houston Police Department, Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office and the New Iberia Police Department. I mentor kids/young adults and I helped families in need in the communities I resided in or policed. I participated in toy giveaways for special needs children and community events where I dressed as Santa Claus.
Q: Why did you decide to run for marshal?
A: I’ve noticed the trend of violence in the city of New Iberia and I know my capabilities and experience of working in the community could help curtail some of the violent crimes, and being a visible law enforcement in the community. I did not make my candidacy until the last day because after hearing words from the late Civil Rights icon John Lewis, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to speak up. You have to do something.” I want to be able to do something for the city of New Iberia.
Q: What areas are you looking to focus on as a City Marshal?
A: My main focus is the City Court, which the Marshal’s Office is the main part of. But I want my office to better serve the courts and public by having more community involvement from the Office of City Marshal. I want to work on programs for domestic violence victims as well as work with nonprofits to educate renters and homeowners. I want deputies to have updated law enforcement training so they could better serve the court and public.
Q: Where would you like to see the New Iberia City Marshal’s Office improved and how would you do that?
A: I want the Marshal’s Office to be more into community involvement. I would work with community groups and the local pastors in building a community policing relationship in the city of New Iberia.
Q: Where do you see the Marshal’s Office moving in a positive direction and how would you add to that?
A: I want to build upon the Marshal Office currently to bring it into a modern law enforcement agency for the city of New Iberia. I would like to work with the city government to make sure the Marshal’s Office has updated computer software, vehicles, office supplies and add an additional full-time staff of five to eight that would better serve the court and public.