Police investigating death Monday

BY STAFF REPORTS | THE DAILY IBERIAN

Corey Vaughn

Oct 5, 2021

One person is dead following a shooting Monday morning at the 800 block of Ivan Street, according to the New Iberia Police Department.

Sgt. Daesha Hughes with the NIPD said one person was killed at approximately 2 a.m. Monday.

The NIPD is investigating the incident, and the story will be updated as it becomes available.