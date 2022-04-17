After an eight week season, many Teche-area baseball teams are jockeying for a playoff spot and preparing for the final week of contests.
Class 5A
New Iberia Senior High, 12-18 record
The Yellow Jackets have struggled with consistency this season, going on a five game winning run before losing nine consecutive district games. The team made it to the quarterfinals of the playoffs last season, but without a strong run in the last week, they will likely miss out on the playoffs altogether this year.
Class 4A
Westgate High, 7-16 record
Despite ending March with a two week losing streak, the Tigers are currently on a roll. They’ve strung together three straight wins, but face a district double header against rival Teurlings Catholic before the season ends. Unofficially, the Tigers are sitting outside of a playoff spot, but the powerpoints they stand to gain against a very good Teurlings team may just be enough to secure a postseason appearance.
Class 3A
Erath High, 12-16 record
Don’t let Erath’s losing record fool you, the Bobcats are a fantastic team this season who have beaten some of the best talent in the area. Currently sitting in the unofficial No. 8 spot, Erath still has a district double against Abbeville on the schedule, along with home games against Cecilia and Catholic High.
St. Martinville Senior High, 9-11 record
The Tigers have struggled in district play this season, only claiming double wins over Abbeville. Their only two remaining games are a home and away series against Crowley, but St. Martinville’s unofficial No. 27 seed shouldn’t be in jeopardy regardless of the results against the Gents.
Class 2A
Loreauville High, 15-10 record
The Tigers have one of the toughest schedules in the state, but their unofficial No. 5 seed shows just how good the team is. Loreauville have just two games remaining in the regular season, a home contest against Westminster and an away game against Rayne. The Tigers will expect to finish the season on a four game winning streak.
Delcambre High, 8-17 record
The Panthers, who are unofficially the No. 22 seed, have had trouble with picking up back to back wins this season, having only done so twice. The losses have piled up amidst the inconsistent performances, but Delcambre will still easily make the playoffs this year.
Franklin Senior High, 2-14 record
The Hornets have only picked up one real win this season (their other win against East St. John was a forfeit win) but will face an easier run of games in the last week of the schedule. It would take a miracle to jump the ten spots necessary to make the playoffs, but crazier things have happened.
West St. Mary, 2-12 record
The Wolfpack’s next opponent is district rival Franklin, who they defeated by just one run earlier in the season. It’s anyone’s guess who comes out on top this time, as both teams are currently on extended runs of losses.
Jeanerette, 0-10 record
The unofficial No. 46 seed Tigers have yet to win a game this year, and have eight canceled or postponed games on the schedule. With just 12 total runs scored so far this year, the Tigers will be happy to see the end of the season quickly approaching.
Class 1A
Centerville High, 7-6 record
Centerville’s unofficial No. 7 seed should be enough to secure a first round bye for the Bulldogs, as long as they are able to pick up a win or two in their remaining three games of the season. With district opponents Hanson Memorial and Highland Baptist still to play, their top-ten seed is still in question.
Division III
Catholic High, 10-14 record
The young Panther team is currently on a four game undefeated run, but face a strong Erath team on Monday. Head coach David Jordan won’t be happy with his team’s record this season, but should be proud of the numerous times his team has battled back against strong teams. Expect Catholic High to put in good performances in the playoffs this year.
Division IV
Hanson Memorial, 9-14 record
Hanson are currently sitting just outside of the Division IV playoff spots, but they still have three games left in the season to add much needed powerpoints. Their 8 game losing streak at the start of the season was a setback, but the Tigers have performed much better in March and April.
Highland Baptist, 4-14 record
The Bears have a new coach this season, and while they are unlikely to make the playoffs this year, there has been signs of improvement in the team, especially among the younger players.
Division V
Episcopal School of Acadiana, 10-8 record
Division V, which only includes eight teams, has a playoff guarantee with first round byes for every team. Even with a guaranteed playoff spot, the ESA team has performed well enough to earn a postseason appearance. A five game win streak early in the season has given way to more inconsistent performances, but the Falcons are still a hard team to beat this year.