Worship from home: How to attend Sunday service

Due to the COVID-19 virus, church gatherings have been challenging lately. Some New Iberia area churches have made it much easier to communicate with each their congregations via live streaming and teleconference calls.
I has become an effective way for churches throughout the Teche Area to hold their weekly services and spread the word of God while also maintaining social distancing.
To live stream or use teleconference services, all a person needs is an Internet connection and a computer or a working smartphone.
Here are a few churches that offer their weekly services via the web and live stream:
Faith Cathedral World Outreach
Faith Cathedral World Outreach holds its Sunday service at 10 a.m. During the hour-long program this week, Faith Cathedral World Outreach’s lesson will be on “Climbing mountains to go to Hell,” according to the church’s Facebook page.
To stream the Faith Cathedral World Outreach church’s upcoming service, watch it live on the church website at www.drewandwanda.org/fctv/.
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Though there is not a live stream service, people can still attend services through a teleconference phone call.
According to the church Facebook page, the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church will be holding an audio-only teleconference Sunday morning.
“Remember that in-person worship services are suspended due to Covid-19,” according to Hillary Lewis. “Instead, we will gather by teleconference, so get your Bibles, get your phones and join Pastor Mark Lewis for our 8 a.m. worship service from your home.”
To join the teleconference service, dial 425-436-6355 and use the access code 672533.
First United Methodist Church of New Iberia
Like the Faith Cathedral World Outreach, First United Methodist Church hosts a live stream each Sunday for its weekly worship.
Rev. Craig Davis said he understands how hard it can be as of late due to COVID-19 and that he and everyone at First United Methodist Church are looking to help make this time as easy as possible for those who still would like their weekly worship.
“If we need to have any meeting to communicate church information, we will do it virtually, we will do it either (on) Facebook or perhaps through Zoom,” he said in a video on the church web page, firstumcni.com.
Davis said he wants everyone to stay patient, as this too shall pass.
“Just roll with the punches and read your bible and say your prayers and we will get through this together,” Davis said.
Stream First United Methodist Church of New Iberia’s Sunday service on the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/firstumcnewiberia/live_videos/.