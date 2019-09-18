Volunteer LA opens 2020 Americorps for state and national grant funding

BATON ROUGE — Volunteer Louisiana has announced a Notice of Funding Opportunity for 2020 AmeriCorps State and National Grants. This annual grant competition is open to governmental agencies, educational institutions, and non-profit entities interested in having an AmeriCorps program within their agency. AmeriCorps State Grants are funded through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) and administered by Volunteer Louisiana.
AmeriCorps State and National grants are awarded competitively to eligible organizations proposing to engage AmeriCorps members in evidence-based interventions to strengthen communities. Many programs offer monthly living allowances and all AmeriCorps members earn a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award from the National Service Trust that they can use to pay for higher education expenses or apply to qualified student loans.
AmeriCorps is like the domestic Peace Corps — it gives people an opportunity to serve their communities and help meet critical needs. At present, more than 1,200 AmeriCorps members are serving as tutors, mentors and teachers, improving health and safety outcomes for kids and families, addressing food insecurity, improving housing conditions, assisting veterans and military families, providing environmental stewardship and responding to disasters. A list of current state programs is available at www.volunteerlouisiana.gov/americorps/state-programs.
Since the program’s inception in 1994, more than 1.1 million AmeriCorps members have served providing more than 1.6 billion hours of service and earning more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships, more than $1 billion of which has been used to pay back student debt.
Initial applications are due to Volunteer Louisiana by Friday, Nov. 15. For information on how to apply, visit www.volunteerlouisiana.gov/grant-opportunities.