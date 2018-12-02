Viator - Albritton

Clayton and Monica Viator of New Iberia announce the engagement of their daughter Kristen Viator to Austin Albritton, son of Greg and Tina Albritton of LaCombe and Richard and Janae Guidry of New Iberia.
The wedding will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Club La Louisiane Banquet Hall in New Iberia.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and a 2018 graduate in accounting from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She is employed by Castaing, Hussey and Lolan Accounting Firm.
The prospective groom is a 2015 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and 2018 graduate of EMT School. He is as an EMT with Acadian Ambulance.