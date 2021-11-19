The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue.
The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph Dutton, who lived in Hawaii.
According to catholicphilly.com, there was no dissent during the meeting after the cases for Pelafigue or Richard were presented. The bishops affirmed advancement of all three causes via voice notes on the second of two days of public sessions during their fall general meeting in Baltimore.
“It was a joyful moment to hear a unanimous voice vote supporting our pursuit of both causes for beatifying and canonizing both local parishioners of our Diocese,” Deshotel said in a prepared statement. “Many of the Bishops who had never heard of Charlene and Nonco told me how inspired they were by their holy lives. It is significant that the request came from local people who knew them well.”
Both Richard and Pelafigue currently hold the title “Servant of God” for their Catholic faith.
Richard was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Richard and died at the age of 12 after suffering acute lymphatic leukemia.
Although seen as a normal girl in many ways, Richard is noted to have had a particular devotion to St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and once asked her grandmother if she could become a saint by praying like St. Therese.
A devotion to Richard, often dubbed the “Little Cajun Saint” came after her death and the cause for her sainthood has been championed by many Cajun Catholics for decades.
Pelafigue was born in Arnaudville and lived from 1888 to 1977. A teacher at Little Flower School, he joined the Apostleship of Prayer, an organization with French roots dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.
Pelafigue was reportedly known for his passionate devotion to the Sacred Heart as well as the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Stories of Pelafigue include him walking along rural roads visiting the sick and less fortunate, and tirelessly teaching religion to students.
Pope Pius XII awarded Pelafigue the Pro Ecclesia Et Pontifice medal in 1953 after organizing the League of the Sacred Heart with 1,200 members and 101 promoters.
The next stage for both candidates for sainthood will eventually involve the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to scrutinize the evidence of the candidate’s holiness, works and signs.
Two miracles are generally required to be accepted by the church as having occurred through the intercession of the saint.