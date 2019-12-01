Trahan — Nachampasack are engaged

Joy and Blake Trahan of New Iberia announce the engagement of their daughter Cristy Nicole Trahan to Anousack “Roger” Nachampasack, son of Vatsana and Bouromsack Nachampasack of Broussard.
The wedding will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette.
The bride-elect is a 2015 graduate of Westgate High School and 2019 graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree.
The prospective groom is a 2014 graduate of Westgate High School and 2018 graduate of University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.