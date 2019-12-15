Trahan and Nachampasack are wed

Cristy Trahan and Anousack Nachampasack were married December 14, 2019, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette. The bride is the daughter of Joy and Blake Trahan of New Iberia. The groom is the son of Vatsana and Bouromsack Nachampasack of Broussard.
The Clergy officiated the 7 p.m. ceremony.
Escorted by her father, the bride wore an elegant, minimalistic, trumpet style dress crafted out of delicate shimmering crepe with a v-neckline, accented by a completely open scoop back and exposed button closures throughout the chapel length train.
For her headpiece, she wore was a cathedral length tulle veil with raw edges secured with a delicate pearl comb.
She carried a bouquet that was a natural clutch of silver dollar, seeded and willow eucalyptus, white o’hara, quicksand roses, white ranunculus and safari sunset secured with an ivory ribbon.
Serving as maid of honor was Daphne Trahan. Bridesmaids were Brandi Bonin, Ashley Trahan, Lele Nachampasack and Lenzie Boulet. The flower girls were Kynli Jeanminette and Louvie Owens.
Serving as best man was Drake Bodin. Groomsmen were Kylin Broussard, Eric San, Myles Jeanminette, Stephen Speer, Smithy Pongsanit, Kenneth Bonin, Joshua Arenibas, Tristin Tauzin and Daniel Lam.
A reception for family and friends was held immediately after the ceremony at Le Pavillon in Lafayette.
Following a wedding trip to Negril in Jamaica, the couple will reside in New Iberia.