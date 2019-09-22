Todd — Businelle Engagement

Glenn and Margaret Dooley Todd of Franklin announce the engagement of their daughter Emma Todd to Chase Businelle, son of Wayne Businelle Jr. of Centerville, and Brady and Kimberly Barrilleaux Hebert of Charenton.
The wedding will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Church of the Assumption in Franklin.
The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Hanson Memorial High School and 2016 graduate of Louisiana State University. She is employed by O’Pry Law Firm.
The prospective groom is a 2012 graduate of Hanson Memorial High School and is employed by Advanced Fire and Safety.