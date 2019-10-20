The sign in front of the newest children’s store on Main Street in New Iberia was eye catching: “Shop local, Amazon won’t sponsor your child’s sports team.” It rang with truth that screams the heart of the merchants that have established their businesses in smalltown USA hoping to build a quality of life for their families while earning a living. Too often the habit of driving to bigger cities to shop, or jumping online for a quick purchase, has interconnecting consequences. Local economies depend on local sales tax. Local businesses, like Something Besides Laundry, support local activities. Local business owners, like Ronni Russo, raised in New Iberia, long to prosper in their own hometown. After being caught by the sign, a brief visit to the store provided an opportunity for a sales pitch, for all local merchants as they head into the holiday buying season.
How long have you had the shop, Something Besides Laundry?
We’ve been open a total of five years, but we started online. When we opened the storefront, we started in Youngsville and moved to New Iberia in April. I was born and raised here, so I really wanted to be here. The opportunity came to open in Youngsville so we started there. When you open a business your customers are a lot of the people that you know. When my customers said, “I’m never on that end of town, I wish you were in New Iberia,” I finally made my way here and I love it so much better.
Do you feel competition to be across from a children’s store that’s been in business for 36 years? Your mother probably bought things for you there.
Yes, my mother did, we all did. My mother-in-law tells stories about how she bought for my husband when Ms. Sharon was working out of her house. No, I never felt like competition. I’ve shopped there for my kids, too. I knew I wanted to be in my hometown and when I did, I pictured myself on Main. I don’t see it as competition, I see it as a community. People shop with both of us honestly. We have different products. Sometimes you have a different customer base and sometimes the same. They’ll shop here and then go across the street, and it’s convenient. As a mother of four, I understand that. I want to park my car one time.
Do you do smocking?
I started out with my own smock line. When we opened the company, I was pregnant with my third son, and now we have three sons and my fourth, a daughter Charlotte. They are 10, 7, 4 and 9 months. Over the years we’ve evolved. We started with just my smock line. We brought in SunSand sandals and then started with holiday shows. Now we have an employee who does custom monogramming, either store purchases or for a small fee, she’ll monogram anything bought elsewhere.
Where did the name come from?
When I started the business I was a stay-at-home mom. For many years I never had a career for myself. I thought, what does this business mean to me? Then I thought, Something Besides Laundry.
What about your husband, Nicholas?
When the opportunity came up, he said, “Just do it.” He works in Parks for an oilfield company as a C&C machinist. He’s home at night and that helps a lot. He built half the furniture in here, built walls, stuff like that. We’re renting from Ms. Sally Wormser. She’s great and they want to renovate the true old beauty here. We’re going to help with that. I love my location.
When festivals or activities are happening downtown is that good or bad for business?
It’s a double edge sword depending on the event. With the restaurants I think it helps. With retail, its different. Gumbo Cookoff the weather was great and people were shopping. We were at Tinsel and Treasures for Sugar Cane, but we’ll be here this year. Our grand opening was the weekend of the Literary Festival and we did great. The children’s market was next to us in Church Alley. It was great. People are always shocked I moved from Youngsville to New Iberia. I get comments all the time. Yes, (I moved) and I’m doing a million times better. This is a small town, and my customers are so loyal. They always come back. When you are in a big town and people don’t know one another, it’s just a swinging door. Nobody is coming back. I don’t matter. People come because they know me, even if they come in just to talk. Customers can order from our website or our App and pick up curb side. As soon as the order processes, we pull product to fill the order.