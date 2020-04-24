Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church is well established in the community. After opening its doors in 2002 following Hurricane Lily, the church has done its part in giving back while also praising the word of God.
Second Timothy, Chapter 1, Verse 7, says, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind,” which is a mission statement for Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church.
Though it’s relatively new, Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church, at 626 Main St., is still a staple in the New Iberia community.
A decade of worship
This past Easter Sunday, Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church celebrated its 10 years on Main Street.
“Our hearts have always been in the community,” Rev. Darren Sophus Sr. said.
Giving Back
Through their church and mission, the Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church gives back throughout the years to provide the community with whatever it needs.
From Thanksgiving meals to feeding residents of nursing homes, the church provides help in a variety of ways.
Their mission
Zion Hill Christian Fellowship Church is and always aims to give to the community, Sophus said. It is charismatic church that loves the Lord and loves the community, he added.
“We try to live our creed to serve the people, by means of whatever resources God gives us,” Sophus said. “We live in dire times but people need to understand to not be fearful but to have faith. God knows where we are going in every part of our life and we need to remember to trust God and have more faith.”
