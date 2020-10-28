Do you know the Ginger Bread Man?
No, he doesn’t live on Drury Lane, but rather in New Iberia, and his family and friends know him as Charles Romero, a retired Teche Area resident who has been making his singular dish gingerbread for some time now.
The Ginger Bread Man
Romero, the self-titled Ginger Bread Man, can be found at the Teche Area Farmers Markets on Tuesdays and Saturdays with bags full of his gingerbread, or when it’s close to a holiday like Halloween, a pumpkin also does the trick (and treat).
Romero, 73, began cooking at a very young age, perhaps as young as 10, to his recollection.
“I was 10, flipping burgers at the Hungry House,” Romero said. “I then went to Duck’s Drive-in.”
Throughout his life, whether that is working offshore, or driving trucks or being a line cook at Cypress Bayou Casino, Romero has seen it and done it all and he’s happy where life has taken him.
“Now this is what I do, retire and enjoy life,” Romero said.
A love for cooking at a young age
Romero’s love for cooking can be traced to his roots at a young age, especially his mom. While watching her and his grandmother cook meals for his family, he wanted to be a part of that special tradition in the kitchen.
“I used to watch my mom and cook and my grandmother, and I fell in love with it,” Romero said.
Going to Russell’s Meat Market, which he called “the good ol’ days,” Romero remembers being with them, always around food.
“We would buy half a calf and my grandmother used to raise their own food,” Romero said. “And my dad used to be a farmer. We had good days.”
Trying his own version
One day Romero was looking for a gingerbread recipe. During a visit to the farmers market he knew he could do better than what he found while looking through different cookbooks there.
“I started with my own recipe,” Romero said.
Romero’s recipe, unlike others, uses only 10 ingredients, he said. It took a lot of trial and error beforel he was finally able to get the gingerbread to his liking.
“It took me about six months to figure out what I needed to do,” Romero said. “I kept trying different stuff and it took me about 10 batches before I figured it out.”
The simple things in life
Romero stressed the importance of using his 10 ingredients, as it can make or break the gingerbread.
“Without it, it’s not right,” Romero said. “For me, it’s not right.”
From mixing the ingredients, to cooling in his fridge, it’s a two-day process for Romero to get his gingerbread just the way he likes it. And while he’s not ready to give away his secrets to everyone just yet, he has given the recipe to a few people he’s closest with.
“I gave the recipes to my granddaughters,” Romero said. “I want them to pass it on.”
No matter the time of year, Romero said his grandkids can count on him sending a bag or two of gingerbread their way.
Gingerbread is one dish that no matter the age, anyone can enjoy with their families, whether it’s the smiley faces that can be drawn on the little figures. Or even the warm feeling one get when eating gingerbread men.
It makes people happy when they eat it
That warmth have something to do with the ginger, but all-in-all, it’s that one treat that Romero enjoys making more than anything. He also credits the feels you get when you bite into the soft, brown dough.
“It makes people happy,” Romero said.