Traditions die hard in the South and sometimes they take a hiatus, but the gentile cultures seem to find a way to be resurrected. The potentially new tradition of the kings group, former kings of the Krewe of Iberians, made a grand gesture last week as about 22 of them gathered at Preservation Bar & Grill to welcome their newest member. Tim LeBlanc, King of Iberians 2019, was welcomed at a semi-formal but casual dinner where high levels of testosterone was almost the exclusive requirement.
A grand night for male bonding, the attendees cross the community in leadership skills and relationships, though rarely are they gathered without wives, girlfriends or community friends. This gathering was a who’s who of achievers; most were easily recognized throughout the room.
Restaurateur Eldridge Indest said the nights at Preservation for private holiday parties are filling up, but there is still availability, and opportunity, for regular patrons to dine in the historic site.