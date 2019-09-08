Chef Jay Florsheim’s “Billy’s Choice” Acadiana Cooks fundraising night for Angel Paws will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Café Sydnie Mae, 140 E. Bridge St. in Breaux Bridge. Somehow the photos in Wednesday’s story printed in black and white. Not a good showing for an appetizing meal intended to raise money for the New Iberia Angel Paws Adoption Center. Plus, the excited local chef for the night is finally wearing a chef’s coat for the celebrity night at Cafe Sydnie Mae. What better time to shows off Florsheim’s culinary treats and one of the items being auctioned off benefiting the charity. The music, food and puppy (and kitten) love on display throughout the restaurant will be cause for paws to high five and tails to wag.
Reservations for the Chef Special is $60 per person, other limited menu items will also benefit the charity as well as special cocktails. For information or reservations call 909-2377.