Cité des Arts will be open for Second Saturday ArtWalk and Lafayette artist Rachel Perry will be the featured artist in the Gallery at Cité des Arts, Saturday, July 11 according to a prepared statement.
The exhibition of “Night Light” will run through August 31 st at 109 Vine Street in downtown Lafayette. The Gallery is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday – Friday.
For information on weekend times, please go to citedesarts.org, Facebook, you can call them at 337-291-1122.
Masks are required for entry to the Gallery and Cliff’s Bar @ Cité des Arts and social distancing and capacity limits will be strictly enforced.
Depicting light accurately on a flat, opaque canvas is no easy feat; it requires an almost scientific level of observation and reproduction.
In these paintings, the colors, shades, and subjects they deemed most interesting have taken the focus in this work. Certain realistic details have been altered or even discarded to better show what they see as beautiful in the nocturnal skies.
Rachel Perry is a painter/wife/mother/teacher from Lafayette. While not a Cajun by heritage, she is deeply rooted in Acadiana and draws continuous inspiration from its people and culture.
Her art is best described as whimsical, somewhat surreal acrylic painting, with subject matter that includes landscapes, people, places, silhouettes, and the juxtaposition of familiar images.
Rachel has shown her work at various local galleries and hopes more of her paintings can venture from the walls of her own home out into the world.
Cité des Arts is a non-profit organization that supports community-based theatre and arts endeavors.
Cité des Arts began operation in 2000 and has experienced community support and engagement through the years. They are always looking for ways to expand our patron and user base.
They offer open, accessible and affordable space for grassroots development of theatre and other arts.