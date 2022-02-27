Fifth-grader Sidney Kidd has been collecting stuffed animals for as long as she can remember. To make Valentine’s Day gifts a little more special this year, Kidd decided to present some of her collection to her classmates at North Lewis Elementary in New Iberia as gifts, each complete with personalized cards and gift bags.
“Whenever I was making Valentine’s Day cards, I looked at my stuffed animals and said, ‘Hmm, Maybe I could give these to my friends,’” the 10-year-old said.
She went through her collection and picked out 20 stuffed animals, considering her classmate’s personalities and what they may like. She then spent several hours making cards and bags.
Her classmates were confused to see her at school with two large tote bags, she said, and she kept the gifts secret until she was able to give out the gifts at the end of the school day.
The gifts were a delightful surprise to her friends, she said, and specifically noted how her friend Caroline liked the gift.
“She was carrying it around everywhere for the whole day and the next day she brought it too,” Kidd said. “She was really happy.”
Although she doesn’t have an exact count of her collection, Kidd estimates that she has more than 60 stuffed animals in her current collection. The collection has undergone occasional refinements, giving away stuffed animals every now and then to keep the collection at a manageable size. Aside from when Kidd collects stuffed animals on her own, she also receives them as gifts.
Two of her favorite stuffed animals are foxes. One fox, named Juniper, she got at a Barnes and Noble when she was about 7 years old. The other fox, named Dreamy, is a stuffed animal she got after her hamster died.
Kidd said that she doesn’t see herself collecting stuffed animals when she’s older, but does plan to keep the ones with sentimental value for her.