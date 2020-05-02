Jeri Mestayer has always had a passion for sewing, a hobby she took up in 2011. Nine years later — she “seams” to be finding more reasons for now.
Mestayer wanted to find a way to help out healthcare workers and people in need during COVID-19, so started making masks for workers and patients at the Franklin Nursing Home.
“That’s when I really dove in,” Mestayer said. “I cut all the fabric I owed to make these face masks.”
After sewing a handful of homemade masks, Mestayer ran out of elastic, the band used for holding the masks on the face, so she turned to her neighbors for any help they could offer.
She asked for anything: elastic, shoelaces, or even ribbon, and offered to make them a mask in return so she could continue helping support the nursing home.
Her mask making only grew from there. Initially, Mestayer didn’t believe she would have made as many as she did. Now at almost 150 masks, Mestayer is aiming for 200.
Every time she is ready to catch up on order demands, Mestayer said she is asked by a few more for her services.
“I just keep making them,” Mestayer said.
A New Iberia native, Mestayer has made them at her own expense and gives them away for free, though she has taken donations from others to continue her cause.
Brooke Marcotte, a neighbor of Mestayer’s, donated a check to help her with getting all the supplies she needed.
Marcotte herself wanted to find a way to help in the COVID-19 fight. Though she didn’t have the necessary supplies like a sewing machine, she decided to give Mestayer anything she would need.
“Making masks is something I wanted to do to help out, but I don’t have a sewing machine, so I made a monetary donation and donated thread and elastic to her cause,” Marcotte said.
Donations like Marcotte’s help Mestayer buy more elastic, the one material she’s had the hardest time finding.
Mestayer would like to see nurses put her homemade mask over their N-95 respirator masks, as it will help preserve them a little longer.
“I know some of the (N-95) masks can be cleaned but they can only be cleaned so many times,” Mestayer said. “I just wanted something, maybe they can stretch it out a little further.”
Because she didn’t know how to properly make a mask at first, Mestayer said it took a great deal of time. She eventually got the hang of it, making 12 in one day alone.
“I am getting faster,” Mestayer said. “The only reason I am faster is that my husband helped me. It has been a group effort in my house.”
Having to stop, then cut more fabric, make a mask, cut more fabric, and make more masks, she would lose time. She then asked her husband to cut large pieces of fabric for her.
“I didn’t tell him when to stop,” Mestayer said. “And he cut every piece of fabric I own, so that saved me a lot of time.
Making the masks runs in the family for Mestayer, a mother of two. Her daughter, Emma, 8, wanted to help the cause. Though she has her own sewing machine, Emma prefers to hand sew, because according to Mestayer, it’s easier.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth mask, with recent studies showing that a significant portion of individuals with coronavirus lack symptoms (“asymptomatic”) and that even those who eventually develop symptoms (“pre-symptomatic”) can transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms.
“This means that the virus can spread between people interacting in close proximity — for example, speaking, coughing or sneezing — even if those people are not exhibiting symptoms,” the CDC says. “In light of this new evidence, CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain like grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.”
Mestayer recommends using any form of elastic for the masks. If those are unavailable, a clean shoestring can do the trick.
When picking out the fabric, she suggests using one that cannot be seen through easily when held up to the light.
“If you can see an image, then that is way too thin,” Mestayer said. “You need a thicker fabric.”
Some people, according to Mestayer, use everyday household items on the inside of the mask, like quilt batting or even coffee filters.
After making curtains for someone a few years ago, Mestayer had leftover blackout fabric, a material that is used to block out light.
“This is perfect because it isn’t letting light through,” Mestayer said. “ I tried to blow on it and it isn’t letting the breath go through it, and I said, ‘This is the best thing I can use for this mask.’”
Despite the high cost of the material and it not being medical-grade, Mestayer thinks its the best material to use when making a mask.
The masks she was able to hand out to a few nurses use the blackout fabric for the inside of their masks. She also left room for them to add another layer of protection.
“Just something that can be easily replaced,” Mestayer said. “You can throw it out and replace it at the end of the day.”
Marcotte wears her mask on the rare occasion she goes out to the grocery store. She also has masks made by Mestayer for her husband and son and applauds her for her efforts during this time.
“I think what she is doing is wonderful,” Marcotte said.
After she finishes a batch of masks, Mestayer and Emma load up her car, and the two drive out and hand-deliver them to the Franklin Nursing Home. Mestayer said she wanted to show her daughter that they were going to people who really need it.
“It’s real, we are just not home,” Mestayer said.