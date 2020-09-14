While still awaiting progress against COVID-19 and working within the guidelines Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced for Phase 3, IPAL’s first production of the 2020-2021 season, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams, has been rescheduled, according to a press release.
New show dates will be announced once the Edwards moves the state to Phase 3. State guidelines for COVID-19 theater productions will be strictly followed. For more information on theater guidelines, visit their Facebook page (IPAL) or ipaltheater.com for the latest information.
The cast of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” has been rehearsing while IPAL waits for what’s next. The cast of “The Death and Life of Larry Benson” has been rehearsing, and auditions are scheduled in early October for “Nunsense.”
“IPAL is looking for a few good nuns or wanna-be nuns for the show ‘Nunsense,’” the statement read.
Are you interested in singing and dancing with the Little Sisters of Hoboken? If so auditions for “Nunsense” will be held on Sunday, October 4 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, October 5 from 6 to 8 p.m at the IPAL theatre.
You will be asked to do a reading from the script and sing a song. The song should be one of the songs your character sings.
For more information on the upcoming shows and auditions, email the Director Katherine Caffery kccaffery88@gmail.com or call 256-0604 if you expect to attend or if you have any questions. Tentative Performance dates are December 4 to 6, and 10 to 13. A cast of five women makes up the cast, ages 21-55.