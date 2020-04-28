As he stands in his kitchen with his daughters, Eric LeBlanc can’t help but remember helping his parents cooking when he was young, too.
Now a middle school band teacher, LeBlanc, an Abbeville native, wants to continue the cooking traditions of his family.
Before he taught band, LeBlanc’s love for cooking was always there. As owners of Zia Angelina’s catering, he and his wife, Sarah, sold garlic butter and a variety of sauces. They also catered to parties of 50 or more customers.
LeBlanc and wife decided to put the catering aside to raise their family, as they thought it would be too much on their plates at one time.
“We still love to cook,” LeBlanc said. “Food is a way to pass on traditions and keeps you close to the family.”
Growing up, LeBlanc always had a passion for cooking. From waiting tables to cooking plate lunches and baking an assortment of goods to help pay for college at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he stayed busy in the kitchen.
It was during that time he saw that his entire family would, one way or another, end up in the kitchen together, sharing memories.
“It was where we told stories of people,” LeBlanc said. “We would remember recipes of family members that weren’t there.”
For LeBlanc, food was a family affair, and that’s what he wants his daughters, Isabella, 8 and Maria, 4, to take away from their time in the kitchen.
“You can come together and fix a lot of problems over a plate of food,” LeBlanc said.
Cooking with his parents and grandparents, LeBlanc was fortunate to have that time in the kitchen while he was growing up.
Though his daughters are still young, LeBlanc loves making pizza with Maria and cookies with Isabella.
LeBlanc still enjoys the time he has with them in the kitchen, as its memories he will always to look back on.
From a family of Sicilian heritage, LeBlanc likes to mix the traditions of the old country with those of Cajun cuisine, among others.
“Our family has always been diverse,” LeBlanc said. “I cook Italian food, I cook Spanish food … I love cooking jambalaya and doing crawfish boils. I love my manicotti, I love lasagna and garlic bread and cannoli.”
When he’s in the kitchen watching Maria spread pizza sauce on dough or having Isabella put chocolate chips into cookies, LeBlanc is brought back to his childhood, in the kitchen with his family.
“I’m glad they did that for me so I can do that for my girls,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc loves to bring both his love for cooking and music to the (kitchen) table.
“If we are cooking some Italian, I have to play some Dean Martin,” LeBlanc said. “If I am a gumbo then we are going to be listening to some old Beau Jocque.”
Music is LeBlanc’s livelihood and cooking helps him to keep his sanity, he said.
“For me, the tables are turned, I guess,” LeBlanc said.
Though they are young, LeBlanc does his best to allow his daughters to do as much as possible in the kitchen so they can be part of something.
As a teacher, LeBlanc loves to impart knowledge to others, as it helps them become better people.
One instance LeBlanc likes to look back on anytime he is in the kitchen with his daughters comes in the form of 250-year-old spaghetti sauce recipes that have been passed on from generation to generation of his family.
The recipe was made during a time when food was scarce, and it’s used to make food from available ingredients.
It’s a recipe Isabella and Maria watch their father make all of the time, and he’s blessed to share that moment with them.
“It really is an important thing for me,” LeBlanc said. “Not just a recipe but why we do what we do in the kitchen as a family. You gotta eat, so you might as well enjoy the people you spend time doing that with.”
As he stands in his kitchen with his daughters, Eric LeBlanc can’t help but remember helping his parents cooking when he was young, too.
Now a middle school band teacher, LeBlanc, an Abbeville native, wants to continue the cooking traditions of his family.
Before he taught band, LeBlanc’s love for cooking was always there. As owners of Zia Angelina’s catering, he and his wife, Sarah, sold garlic butter and a variety of sauces. They also catered to parties of 50 or more customers.
LeBlanc and wife decided to put the catering on the side to raise their family, as they thought it would be too much on their plates at one time.
“We still love to cook,” LeBlanc said. “Food is a way to pass on traditions and keeps you close to the family.”
Growing up, LeBlanc has always had a passion for cooking. From waiting tables to cooking plate lunches and baking an assortment of goods to help pay for college at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, he stayed busy in the kitchen.
It was during that time he saw that his entire family would, one way or another, end up in the kitchen together, sharing memories.
“It was where we told stories of people,” LeBlanc said. “We would remember recipes of family members that weren’t there.”
For LeBlanc, food was a family affair, and that’s what he wants his daughters, Isabella, 8 and Maria, 4, to take away from their time in the kitchen.
“You can come together and fix a lot of problems over a plate of food,” LeBlanc said.
Cooking with his parents and grandparents, LeBlanc was fortunate to have that time in the kitchen while he was growing up.
Though his daughters are still young, LeBlanc loves making pizza with Maria and cookies with Isabella.
LeBlanc still enjoys the time he has with them in the kitchen, as its memories he will always to look back on.
From a family of Sicilian heritage, LeBlanc likes to mix the traditions of the old country with those of Cajun cuisine, among others.
“Our family has always been diverse,” LeBlanc said. “I cook Italian food, I cook Spanish food … I love cooking jambalaya and doing crawfish boils. I love my manicotti, I love lasagna and garlic bread and cannoli.”
When he’s in the kitchen watching Maria spread pizza sauce on dough or having Isabella put chocolate chips into cookies, LeBlanc is brought back to his childhood, in the kitchen with his family.
“I’m glad they did that for me so I can do that for my girls,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc loves to bring both his love for cooking and music to the (kitchen) table.
“If we are cooking some Italian, I have to play some Dean Martin,” LeBlanc said. “If I am a gumbo then we are going to be listening to some old Beau Jocque.”
Music is LeBlanc’s livelihood and cooking helps him to keep his sanity, he said.
“For me, the tables are turned, I guess,” LeBlanc said.
Though they are young, LeBlanc does his best to allow his daughters to do as much as possible in the kitchen so they can be part of something.
As a teacher, LeBlanc loves to impart knowledge to others, as it helps them become better people.
One instance LeBlanc likes to look back on anytime he is in the kitchen with his daughters comes in the form of 250-year-old spaghetti sauce recipes that have been passed on from generation to generation of his family.
The recipe was made during a time when food was scarce, and it’s used to make food from available ingredients.
It’s a recipe Isabella and Maria watch their father make all of the time, and he’s blessed to share that moment with them.
“It really is an important thing for me,” LeBlanc said. “Not just a recipe but why we do what we do in the kitchen as a family. You gotta eat, so you might as well enjoy the people you spend time doing that with.”