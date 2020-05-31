In 1882, three new public primary schools were built in New Iberia and are still remembered to this day, as they are historical places in the Teche area.
The first, according to Roger LeBlanc, was the Julia Street School, which was built on Julia Street, between Madison (present-day Pershing) and present-day School Alley.
LeBlanc added the second school, the Madison Street School was built on Madison Street, and the third was the Live Oak School, built on Chestnut Street between Main and St. Peter. The three schools were small, and in a few years began to become overcrowded.
“There were many other public schools in the parish, but these were the only three in the city,” LeBlanc said. “They became so overcrowded by the early 1900s, many parents had to keep their children home, because there was no room in the schools.”
In 1906, it was decided to build two new schools large enough to accommodate all the children, and the two schools would be built identical in size, each being two stories with a basement.
One was to be located on the east end of Main Street, and the other on West Main. It was decided that the west end school would be built where the Live Oak School was located, and also be named the Live Oak School.
The east end school would be built on property bought from the King Family, which was located just to the west of where present day McDonald’s on Main Street is located.
Because there was a large magnolia tree at the front of the property along Main Street, it was decided to name this school, the “Magnolia School.” Bids went out and in October 1906, C.E. Reynolds came in with the lowest bid at $22,000 for both schools.
E.W. Philips was the architect for both schools. Work began immediately, with a finishing date set for March 1907.
“The old small one-room Live Oak School was sold to James W. Wyche of New Iberia, and he had it moved to a lot he bought on upper St. Peter Street,” LeBlanc said. “He had Thomas Jones, a local mason, build brick piers to set the building on.”
The two new schools were finished in April 1907. A dedication ceremony was set for May 2, 1907. A ceremony began at 10 a.m. at the new Live Oak School, with all schoolchildren of the city and parish attending.
After the opening ceremony, Judge L.O. Hacker addressed the students and parents attending.
A song followed and the flag was raised at the new school for the first time. A marching line was then formed, with banners and flags designating the school organizations of the parish, and the procession started down Main toward the Magnolia School.
The dedication of the new schools marked a new era in Iberia Parish school life and gave future generations a place to learn and grow.