New Iberia has seen many talented artists go on to produce great things throughout the years, but not as many who have been so earnest to give back to their hometown as Justin Champagne.
The New Iberia musician who is coming out of his release of his single “I’m the One” celebrated his recent national fame with a “Hometown Throwdown” at the Sugar Cane Festival Building on Saturday with friends that included Mario Morales, Clay Cormier, Dalton D’Rich, Micah Kennedy and Victoria Wells.
All of the artists are collaborators and friends of Champagne, and he added that one of the things he was most excited about was introducing them to his hometown.
“These are people I write songs with and work with, and what I was really excited about was introducing my town to them and them to my town,” Champagne said.
Champagne’s musical and personal lives coming together was a main reason for hosting the Hometown Throwdown. One of the main questions Champagne said he gets from home is about touring and performing.
“People here don’t get to see what I do on the road, so being able to show them that is awesome,” he said.
Champagne has come into his own as a country artist in the past few years, and has experienced particular popularity on social media platforms like Tik Tok and YouTube.
Although Champagne made his name as a country artist, Champagne’s musical style stems from a wellspring of genres including hip-hop and pop, and with a recent record deal he said that fans can expect to see collaborations from diverse sources.
The signing of his record deal with ONErpm Verge Records was announced in February, and Champagne made a point to share the news with the local community at the Sugar Cane Festival Building. One month later, Champagne again took to the Sugar Cane Festival Building to put on a concert as a celebration of his newfound success.
Growing up in the area, Champagne was always interested in a wide variety of music, and focused on singing and rapping during his days at New Iberia Senior High.
In 2016, he released his first country pop record called “Sun Goes Down,” which catapulted him online. The song received more than a million views, and Champagne expanded his reach to other social media apps like Tik Tok.
Champagne’s song “When I Pull Up” managed hundreds of thousands of interactive responses on Tik Tok and more than 2 million views on YouTube, catapulting him to his present success.
Through it all, Champagne has remained adamant about celebrating and returning the support New Iberia has given him.
Champagne said that Saturday’s Hometown Throwdown” was the first official concert that Champagne has thrown in the city, and the music star said he hopes to see more in the future.