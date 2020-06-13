Alton Pierre Lassalle Jr. has been working at his family business for 46 years and though the end of his time with the business is closer than the beginning, he still enjoys coming into work every day.
Known simply as “Pete” by family and friends, he joined his father at Lassalle LP Gas Co. in 1974 after working as a draftsman for Swiftships in Morgan City.
After that job fell through, his father, Alton Lassalle Sr., asked him if he’d be interested in joining the family business.
“My dad called me up and asked if I wanted to come work,” Lassalle said. “I said ‘Why not?’ And I have been here ever since,” Lassalle said.
When he first started, Lassalle delivered propane on a truck for over 10 years, then moved on to mechanic work for 17 years.
Since putting away his mechanic’s wrench, Lassalle has spent the last 19 years as a fabricator for the company.
“I build all of the custom burners,” Lassalle said. “If somebody wants something special, I build whatever they want.”
Through making unique works of art of custom burners, the kind used for crawfish boils, Lassalle has found a passion for metalworking and intends to continue it past his retirement.
When he’s not fabricating custom designs for his customers, Lassalle also finds himself dealing with propane, from filling tanks to fixing them or on the off chance he’s delivering for the company, he’s prepared to do what needs to be done.
Fabricating is as simple as “cutting iron and putting it together” for Lassalle, but it’s more than just that to him.
On a given day, he uses his machinery to cut and piece out items that he is asked to design.
It can be as simple as bending and twisting a basic piece of metal that is eventually turned into a holder for something or an elaborate piece of art like a map of Louisiana with cypress trees and animals surrounding it.
“Basically, that’s what I do,” Lassalle said.
Though dealing with and fabricating metal items can be hard at times, Lassalle said he gets enjoyment from one thing when the work is done:
“Going home,” he joked. “New ideas, really is what I like most.”
Because he’s been doing fabricating for the better part of two decades, Lassalle said he gets bored with the same old designs. He enjoys new challenges each day he can get them.
‘I’m bored, but when somebody comes with something unique, you know, I want to try and do it,” Lassalle said. “They give me an idea of what they want and I try to put it together.”
Lassalle, 68, envisions that when he’s done working for the family business, he will take his passion for metalworking to his home and continue making art.
Lassalle LP Gas Co. was started in 1921 by his grandfather, Robert Oliver Lassalle Sr., when he delivered kerosene and ice on horse and buggy, earning $1.50 a day.
Sometime later, though Lassalle isn’t sure when, Alton Lassalle’s father followed in his own father’s footsteps, just as the younger Lassalle has done.
In 1967, Lassalle’s father looked into the propane business and started his own company, handling propane and other materials.
“It was my dad, he just knew it had a future,” Lassalle said. “Farmers, it’s all they used back then because it was so cheap — a nickel a gallon.”
A generational legacy, the business has had father-and-son teams on four different occasions, and for the latest of the Lassalles, it’s the last.
Lassalle said he is proud of the work his sons are doing outside of the family business.
Garrett Lassalle works for AT&T and Christopher Lassalle works for Homebank as IT.
“They make better money than me and they don’t have to work as hard,” Lassalle said. “They are not interested, and I wouldn’t want them to be, either.”
Lassalle also has two daughters, Lauren and Alison, as well as eight grandkids. He and wife Sylvia have been married for 46 years.
Though the company struggled at times throughout the last century, one thing has remained a constant for the Lassalles — family.
Through spills and breakdowns, Lassalle LP Gas Co. had remained a constant in the New Iberia community.
“We are not rich, but we made a living,” Lassalle said. “And that’s about it, made a living.”