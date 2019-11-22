Christmas in New Iberia came extremely early this year with “Christmas In Louisiana” filming in August — and it’s showing on Lifetime Channel. Check your provider listings for date and time. More importantly — and depicted in the movie — the generous residents living in the Teche Area, and across Louisiana, are big hearted. They are always quick to answer the call for help following natural disasters, fires, family illnesses and any number of gatherings just for fun or feel good activities. Christmas is just one more reason to make everyone feel special. This week Iberia Parish collections for Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child started. There’s still time to get in on the giving said Kristin Mitchell, drop off location leader for New Iberia.
How long has Word of Hope been involved with Operation Christmas Child?
We’ve been doing this for about 10 years but our third year as a drop off location. We didn’t choose to be one, they chose us.
Who has dropped off so far this year, or who are you expecting?
Anyone can drop off from anywhere. We had someone passing through from Lake Charles. They looked up on the website drop off locations, and stopped by with their boxes. Highland Baptist Church and School collaborate together. Their goal this year is 500 boxes. In fact, they have a knitting group that made about 350 caps to put into the boxes. First Baptist on St. Peter is also a contributor. The Beta Clubs and 4-H usually give boxes, plus individuals.
Are there stipulations about what not to send?
Yes, because of customs we no longer send toothpaste. Toothbrushes, yes, but no liquids either like hand sanitizer, shampoo, no war related items, fake guns, Aerosol cans, stuff like that. Little tool boxes and tools are allowed for the older children. Last year Operation Christmas Child grew to include sensitive countries, places that they have never been to before. For the sensitive countries there is a place on the website SamaritansPurse.org for donations and they will purchase appropriate items for those areas. You can also track your shoebox to see where it goes if you package it online.
What if they don’t have these cute little red and green boxes?
Packers can use any shoe box from home or a shoe store, little plastic bins with a top on them and Hobby Lobby sells the Operation Christmas Child and plastic boxes.
How about cash donations?
Yes, Dr. John Mahoney gave us a contribution which we used to help purchase the items being boxed tonight. There are several options at the SamaritansPurse.org website. In addition to donations, you can also pack a virtual box by selecting items you want included. Hygiene products, washcloths, bar soap, hair brushes, things like that are great.
What does it cost?
There is a $9 is a voluntary shipping donation for each box, but there are donors throughout the U.S. that contribute money for the ministry to ship boxes. They’re going to ship it regardless. So if someone can pack the gift items, clothes, a “wow” item and other gifts, but can’t afford the shipping, they can still drop off the box and we include it in the big shipment. The virtual shoebox is $25, and you select the type items you want them to pack.
Tell me about how you got children involved?
This is our first year we’ve gotten the whole church involved. Each child in the children’s ministry was sponsored by an adult and we made a contest out of it for everybody. The ones that raise the most donations will get a prize at the end of the night, including a $30 gift card from The Grand Theater. A little friendly competition. They really liked that.
In an average year, how many boxes are shipped?
It’s now more than a million boxes a year. On the website they said since 1993 they have shipped about more than 135 million throughout the world. They started giving to an orphanage in Romania and look how its grown. It’s great to see.
What other ways can people give locally?
Solomon House is a good place to give food items as well as toys and items they can give away at Christmas. There are other churches and ministries.
What else do you want to say?
I want to get the word out that any business, church, individual or group can give.