IBERIA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Following are the honor roll students for Iberia Middle School for the third grading period:

PRINCIPALS LIST

SEVENTH GRADE: Anaya Alem, Colt Charpentier, Gregorio Dauphiney, Renee’ Davidson, Bailey Falcon, Sophia Le, Chelsey Leonard, Randi Louis

EIGHTH GRADE: Jayden Amphonephong, Damien Barnes, Megan Carrier, Chazz Charpentier, Kadyn Cooper, Hope Dartez, Haylie Dotson, Elijah Francis, Palyn Freeman, Keegan Johnson, Jeremy Landry, Addie Leger, Trey Longman, Karter Lowe, Motiana Milton, Adrien Moore, Carlos Ochoa, Alicia Olivier, Avery Olivier, Nathaly Palacios, Taralyn Rodrigue, Bryan Rojas, Jeffrey Schurr, Bekah Segura, Layla Sisk, Kayleigh Thibodeaux, Makenzie Thompson, Olivia Toutcheque, Jakayla Viltz, Saige Willis

A/B HONOR ROLL

SEVENTH GRADE: Talyn Cooper, Viet Duong, Tiffany Dupuis, Patra Liamkeo, Noah Prince, Kaitlyn Richard, Erica Thompson

EIGHTH GRADE: Abigail Bodin, Jordan Broussard, Caraghan Castille, Kaidon Comeaux, Nekko Cuccia, Dwayne Banks, Derrick Declouet, Austin Domingue, Caristah Farley, Ashtyn Hardy, Ikari Jack, Kiahna Jeanlouis, Byrinh Le, Hayden Lowe, Ryker Meyers, Lane Parks, Baylee Pellerin, Janaija Porter, Addison Rabon, Alysa Randazzo, Mallory Reaux, Miley Romero, Rayis Romero, Dax Rowell, Emmanuel Saucedo, Evie Sherville, Payton Spencer, Jayden Suire, Journi Thomas, Lane Toups, Brittany Tovar, Tommy Tran



