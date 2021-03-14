In 1906, John R. Taylor opened his New Iberia drug store at 145 West Main, at the corner of French Street, in a building now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The drug store remained at that location until 1967, when then-owners Henry and Felix Mestayer moved it around the corner to St. Peter Street.
By that time, Taylor’s was a true New Iberia institution. Not only did it serve as a traditional drug store, it was what could be described as New Iberia’s first superstore. There was an extensive gift department, gadgets, perfume, cosmetics, housewares — you name it, people would come to Taylor’s Drug Store to buy it.
Customers could get free delivery daily all over town, and anything in the store could be delivered. The store was even open on Sundays until noon, in case you just had to pick up something after church.
David Keck, a New Iberia native now living in Palmer, Alaska, recalls the variety of items and services for customers. “I was always in Taylor's. It was a wonderful place. You could get fine jewelry, buy a bottle of rum and get your prescription filled,” he said.
Keck’s grandmother and sister to Felix & Henry Mestayer, Dolerous (Dokey) Boutte, was Taylor’s bookkeeper, and his grandfather Loyd Boutte was the pharmacist there.
“Mr. Joe” Poirrier started working at Taylor’s in July 1953. Every so often he would have some issue with work, get frustrated and quit. The Mestayers would always reach out and convince him to come back.
“I did that three times,” Poirrier said. “They always wanted me back.”
Poirrier did “just about everything” for Taylor’s: answering the phone, deliveries, waiting on customers. He left Taylor’s to go into the service in 1958, and came back in April of 1960, returning to Taylor’s to continue his career.
Cindy Herring worked at Taylor’s from 1974-76 and recalls the era with fondness.
“It really was a family-run atmosphere, and there were so many life and business lessons I learned because of the experience. Mr. Henry managed his employees, and he was very strict about prompt and friendly customer service. I remember one instance, a customer came in, complaining about how we didn’t have a particular item she wanted in the store. She told me, ‘Kroger’s has it!’ and I suggested she go to Kroger’s then. She called and reported me to Henry. He called me into his office and made sure I realized that this was not how we do things at Taylor’s. I’ve kept that in mind ever since then. It was a good lesson to learn about doing business,” Herring said.
Taylor’s Drug Store provided many New Iberians with their first opportunity to earn a living or some extra money; many started delivering orders on their bikes while in high school, answering the phone, working at the soda counter, or in the back helping with prescriptions, and many stayed for years.
Herring recalls, “You know who had his first job at Taylor’s? Taylor Barras! I trained him to work the register.” Bridget Peltier worked at Taylor’s along with her mother, Joyrita Artigue and aunt, Joyce Dartez. Peltier was there from 1980 until the store’s closing in 1989.
“I think the building had gotten too big, and WalMart had opened and drew business away from us,” said Peltier. “I wish we’d never closed.”
Other familiar staff members have been fondly remembered by customers and colleagues: Ms. Verna, Ms. Sue, who always wore a pin with a fresh flower in it; Felix’s wife Ms. Jeanette Mestayer, who ran the front of the store; Ms. Ella Mestayer, Henry’s wife, in the billing department.
Taylor’s Drug Store, New Iberia’s first superstore, is gone but definitely not forgotten. What are your memories of Taylor’s? Share them with us on iberianet.com.