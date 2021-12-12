New Iberia’s very own jazz legend will be receiving a birthday party 62 years after his death with the Surprise Party for Bunk Johnson event this Thursday at the Sliman Theater.
The event, which is being organized by the Bunk Johnson Jazz, Arts and Heritage Festival in conjunction with Shadows-on-the-Teche, will take place at 6 p.m. on the front lawn of the Shadows.
Dinner, a movie premiere, music and servings of cake will be on the agenda as local residents and jazz aficionados celebrate the life and legacy of Johnson, who is regularly listed as one of the early jazz greats.
According to Shadows-on-the-Teche, the night begins with Johnson’s favorite food, red beans and rice followed by music from the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band. The band will be followed by Barry and Emile Martyn on drums. Participants will then savor a piece of cake while viewing the premiere of a new film documentary “The Legacy of Bunk Johnson in New Iberia” produced by Barry and Emile Martyn.
Barry Martyn has been a jazz drummer, bandleader, producer and history buff for more than 65 years. Born in London, Martyn was first introduced to New Orleans at the age of 12 while listening to Alistair Cooke’s Letter from America on the radio with his mother. It has been an integral part of his life ever since, he said.
He began playing drums in 1955 and began leading the Kid Martyn’s Ragtime Bandin 1956. Martyn made his first recordings in 1959.
Two years later, in 1961, Martyn visited New Orleans where he met Bill Russell, studied drums under Cie Frazier, and founded Mono Records, quickly becoming part of New Orleans’ traditional jazz community.
He performed with Kid Sheik and Noon Johnson at the Black Masonic Hall in downtown New Orleans, and toured Europe with New Orleans jazz veterans George Lewis, Albert Nicholas, Louis Nelson, Captain John Handy, Percy Humphrey and others.
Emile Martyn, Martyn’s son, is a jazz drummer who grew up in New Orleans and spent the first part of his career playing the New Orleans music scene with some of the top jazz musicians in the world. He started a band with the late great trumpeter Paul Bonner and soon recruited his brother Ben Martyn for vocals and bass. The three have played venues of all kinds all over the world.
Together, Barry and Emile Martyn perform, film, write and lecture about the history of New Orleans jazz. For more information, visit BarryMartynJazz.com and TheFallenHeroes.com.
Judge Charles Porter, a longtime advocate for preserving the memory of Bunk Johnson and president of the Bunk Johnson Jazz and Heritage Festival Board, said he hopes the event will further serve the cause of passing down the rich history of jazz in Louisiana to the next generation.
“It is a joy to hear Barry introduce jazz music according to the history of New Orleans legends of character, creativity, and commitment to New Orleans Heritage,” Porter said.
“New Orleans and New Iberia Jazz are an essential part of the future of Louisiana. Now let us pass the torch to the young dreamers.”
Tickets to Bunk’s surprise party are available online at ShadowsOnTheTeche.org. Admission is $25 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-17. Tickets include both the program and food.
All proceeds from the event will be used to support the Bunk Johnson Creative Arts Academy, a place where musicians will benefit from individual attention, numerous performance opportunities and exceptional peer mentoring. The Creative Arts Academy is open to students ages 12-18. For more information, visit BunkJohnsonBrazzBand.org.