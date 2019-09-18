Suicide Prevention Month brings more activities into communities

September is Suicide Prevention Month but the epidemic of premature death is getting more and more exposure throughout the year. The Iberia Mental Health Initiative has been working with its board member Cynthia Elmer as an extension of her work as a board member of the Louisiana chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She also is a representative on the National AFSP Leadership Council to bring the subject of suicide out of the darkness.
“September is Suicide Prevention Month and a lot of AFSP volunteers across the state are meeting with city and parish councils to recognize the need for public awareness,” Elmer said. “AFSP is working with the U.S. Congress to get a three digit number (988) passed for suicide crisis and mental health issues. I pray this passes.”
Part of her ongoing work to bring awareness to the community includes an upcoming safeTALK workshop to all employees of Highland Baptist Christian School Oct 3.
“This is big,” Elmer said. “This is what needs to be done. I found a saying that I like. ‘I am not retired, I am rewired.’ ”
More Than Just Talk
The IMHI fourth Tuesday support group for mental health givers and families of various age groups with issues from substance abuse, autism and behavioral problems, will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Iberia Medical Center, North Campus meeting room 2 facing Andre Street. Licensed clinical social worker Phyllis T. Babineaux is the facilitator.
Also slated for Nov. 12 is an IMHI program on children’s mental health issues. Dr. Mary Margaret Gleason, Child Psychiatrist with Tulane University, will be at The Sliman Theater for this 6 p.m. presentation supported by the Iberia Parish Government and the City of New Iberia. Get the facts at Iberianet.com.
New Community Service
The Jason Foundation, a new community service for school administrators, church leaders and youth organization management offers resources for guidance and advice when dealing with traumatic events that could affect students’ and young people’s emotional health in a school, church, youth organization or other setting.
The Crisis Support Team is a free community service offered by The Jason Foundation and Acadia Healthcare. CST will provide telephonic assistance from clinical professionals who will listen and share insight on the most appropriate way to handle such events. This service is not crisis counseling for individuals, but rather guidance for administrators or leaders responding to groups dealing with adverse events.
Tragic events such as a suicide, attempted suicide, automobile related injury, school violence and death sometime happen in families, schools, churches, youth organizations and communities. School counselors, administration and youth leaders may be unsure of what actions to take in the aftermath of such devastating occurrences. To Access the Crisis Support Team, go to www.jasonfoundation.com/cst. CST is not a crisis hotline.
If you suspect someone is having suicidal thoughts, help them call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or in emergency, 911.