St. Peter schedules its inaugural Fall Fest on Oct. 31

St. Peter Catholic Church is putting on a new event for the fall holiday season in appreciation of its parishioners on Halloween day.
The church’s Fall Festival takes place Oct. 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will feature a wide slate of activities catering to adults and children in New Iberia.
Deacon Wynard Boutte said Fall Fest was conceived as a way for local families to get together for the fall holiday while still maintaining safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everything has been canceled so much that we wanted to get our people out to have a day of fun,” Boutte said. “Everything is going to be outdoors, you can grab a lawn chair and pop up a tent and enjoy the day.”
The event comes after St. Peter’s annual pumpkin patch was cancelled due to a lack of volunteers. Boutte said the inaugural Fall Fest event would require fewer volunteers and more importantly give back to the church community.
“Really it’s a way of giving back to our parishioners who have been helping and donating all year,” Boutte said. “This is all going to be free.”
The event will include music, face painting, a train ride, fun jump, chalk square, pumpkin roll, pumpkin ring toss, a Fall Fest photo booth and food and drinks.
A Trunk-R-Treat will also be part of the fun, and Boutte said organizers are still looking for those interested in finding volunteers to decorate their trunk and give out candy. The Trunk-R-Treat is limited to only 19 vehicles and those interested can stop by the parish office to sign up and get the rules. Any edible food given must be packaged in individual portions, professionally packaged and cannot contain nuts of any kind.
Acceptable food items may include suckers, gummies, hard candies, taffy, licorice and other items.
Fall Fest starts at 11:45 a.m. with a children’s best dressed saint costume competition that lasts until 12:30 p.m. Following that cake bingo will take place from noon to 1 p.m. A scavenger hunt will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Trunk-R-Treat begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until 2:30 p.m.
For those interested in decorated, ideas for Trunk-R-Treat themes include Christmas in October, Hawaiian luau, Western, pirates, circus, I Spy books, superheroes, football or other sports and popular movies.