Special program celebrates Black History Month at First Church of God in Christ

JEANERETTE — The First Church of God in Christ is celebrating National Black History Month with a series of activities in February, culminating in the 2022 Pacesetter Awards program scheduled Feb 20 during morning church services, according to a prepared statement from the church.
According to the church pastor, Bishop James W. Proctor, the theme for the month of activities is “African Americans and the Vote,” which focuses on role model portrayals, children and youth drill team performances, poetry contests, musical renditions of Black History events, drama and health fairs.
The 2022 Pacesetter Awards will be presented to five “outstanding role models that have made noteworthy contributions to the school, the church and the community.”
The pacesetters to be honored include Kenneth Lee of New Iberia, Mrs. Brenda Antoine of Breaux Bridge, Mrs. Linda D. Moreaux of Franklin, Elder albert Seabble of New Iberia nad Linda Triggs of Jeanerette.
The Pacesetter Awards program will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, during morning worship service. A reception honoring the pacesetters will be held in the church’s Multipurpose Room following the special service.
The public is invited to share in the program.
First Church of God in Christ is located at 1901 Martin Luther King Drive in Jeanerette.