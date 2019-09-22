Smith — Evans Engagement

Clay and Aggie Smith of New Iberia announce the engagement of their daughter Samantha Smith to Logan Evans, son of Sonia Sanchez of New Iberia and Derek Evans of Franklin and Anthony and Jamie Maturin of Mandeville.
The wedding will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Louisiana Castle in Franklinton.
The bride-elect is a 2014 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and 2018 graduate of Nicholls State University Bachelors of Science in Culinary. She is employed as Sous Chef at the Lakehouse in Mandeville.
The prospective groom is a 2014 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School and is employed as maintenance foreman at Smoketree Landscape in Mandeville.