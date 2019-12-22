Thanks to 11 families in the Teche Area, 10 students and two teacher chaperones experienced a little of the festive Queen City at Christmas, and other destinations. Departing from New Iberia’s sister city, Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain, Nov. 20, the travelers were greeted by the community’s ambassadors, Ebrar and Jean Reaux, for a two-week stay in the U.S. which included a trip to the Grand Canyon, New Orleans as well as the Teche Area.
Perhaps one of the most exciting experiences for the students and the twin city hosts, was the moment two students found their ancestors’ names on the memorial placques in Bouligny Plaza. That experience will return with them to their families in Spain.