Sometimes area churches have small congregations and a full choir experience is not available. Other times, worship leaders at a large church might want to blend in with more opportunities to perform favorite music of the heart. There is a national organization that brings singers and musicians together locally and annually on a national basis. The New Acadiana Chapter of the Gospel Music Workshop of America has been supporting the education and performance of gospel choir members in the Teche Area down to Morgan City since 2016. An outgrowth of a former group spanning from Lafayette to Morgan City, the new chapter is holding a workshop Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, 549 E. St. Peter St. in New Iberia. The chapter representative and national board member, De’Male Bowden, spoke about what others might expect at the workshop.
Tell me a little about the Gospel Music Workshop of America.
It was started about 52 years ago by Rev. Dr. James Edward Cleveland, an American gospel singer, musician and composer. Known as the King of Gospel music, Cleveland was a driving force behind the creation of the modern gospel sound by incorporating traditional black gospel, soul, pop and jazz in arrangements for mass choirs. People throughout the U.S. get together on the national level once a year, and even members from Australia and Japan, as well as other countries, join us. This July in Washington D.C. we had about 3,800 in attendance. There are chapters all over Louisiana and when the Acadiana chapter disbanded to become the Lafayette group, 22 of us petitioned for the new chapter.
For information on the history of the Gospel Music Workshop of America, visit gmwanational.net/about-us/history.
What kind of music do you study and perform?
We sing traditional gospel, hymns, anthems, mass choir, women and youth choirs. Whatever a song or performance might need. Some of our members are music directors like Marvin Broussard or Kennel Williams, Tina Self, and others. We have musicians with degrees and I’ve played since I was 6-years-old. At 13 I started playing by ear at our family church.
How often do you get together?
We usually practice at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church at 423 E. Pershing St. at 7 p.m. three times a month, on Wednesdays. But we put out a calendar so people can know which dates. We sing when asked to perform in small groups or mass choirs. A group of us went to Washington D.C. for the national convention in July. Another group sang at the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival in Morgan City and we again sang at the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at St. Edward Church.
What will be the focus for Saturday’s Choir Day Workshop?
The workshop is open to members and non-members, an opportunity to learn together and take back to individual churches topics covered. This workshop focuses on choir decorum and etiquette, gospel choir singing techniques and performing in the Gospel Choir. Mathilda Martin from Lafayette, Marvin Broussard, the New Acadiana Chapter Minister of Music and Dr. Keithen Jones from the New Orleans Chapter will be the clinicians.
Is there a fee for the workshop?
Yes, registration is $20 in advance or at the door and includes continental breakfast, lunch and materials. The sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We meet regularly at Star Pilgrim, but due to a funeral, we’ll meet at St. James UMC for the workshop.