Simon isn’t keeping new Disney project ‘Under Wraps’

New Iberia native and Disney Channel star Christian Simon is stepping into a new role and excited for his fans to see him in a different light.
Simon is part of the remake of the Disney Channel Original Movie “Under Wraps.” The movie centers around three friends who discover a 4,000-year-old mummy in their neighbor’s basement and have to rush to return him back to his coffin by midnight or he may turn to dust.
Simon said it’s an honor to be involved in a remake of the classic Disney channel movie, and the experience making it has been unforgettable.
The New Iberia native began his acting career in 2016 and has already played roles in a wide variety of television programs.
Those include “Sydney to the Max,” “The Amazing World of Gumball,” voiceovers in “Puppy Dog Pals,” “Insecure,” “The Mick,” “The Loud House,” “Teachers,” “Alexa & Katie,” “We Bare Bears” and “Future Man.”
Although he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career more seriously, Christian returns home when he can to visit friends and family. He has even put on events for local fans to mingle when he gets the chance.
How did you get the role?
Disney reached out to me with the audition for the role of Gilbert and I loved it. I auditioned a few times and then advanced to the chemistry read with Sophia and Malachi who play Amy and Marshall. We read well together and the rest was history.
What was the experience like making the show?
It was an unbelievable experience. We had so much fun together. The movie was shot in Vancouver during the beginning of the pandemic. We had to quarantine for two weeks before getting started and had to follow tons of protocol throughout shooting to keep everyone safe. We also shot on location so it was fun traveling around the city to different places. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to do what I love.
What are you excited for people to see in the show?
I’m excited for everyone to see me in a different role. This movie also has a lot of great lessons and really cool moments like facing your fears, building friendships, the importance of teamwork and not judging a book by its cover. It’s a really fun movie for the whole family to watch and enjoy.
What’s the response been like from family and friends back home in New Iberia?
The response from family and friends has been heartwarming. Everyone is so supportive and encouraging. My mom and I use Facebook to stay in contact with everyone from home so it’s been really great! I truly appreciate the love. It helps me to keep going and push harder. We had a great turnout for my first ‘Home for the Holidays’ event and I can’t wait for the next one.
Do you have anything else we should know about?
I’m just enjoying the success of Under Wraps right now. I’m also preparing to kick off the second season of my IG Live show, “Kickin It with Christian.”