Before the Nov. 16 runoff elections, two candidates for Iberia Parish Sheriff, Murphy Meyers and Tommy Romero, will debate from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 5 at New Iberia City Park’s Cyr Gates Community Center. They will begin with prepared statements about what the Sheriff’s Office and community will look like after their vision has been implemented. The sponsoring organizations, A New Chapter P.U.S.H. and Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation, are interested in access to the jail for inmate programs to help prepare them for a new life after release. Regardless of the crime or the time, if they are trained with new behavior and skills, supporters hope to prepare them to become working and productive citizens.
popular