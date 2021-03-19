Under the afternoon shade of a spreading oak tree, they gather. One by one, some groups of two or three, some on bikes, some hauling lawn chairs or driving golf carts, they gather.
Happy hellos, updates on the day's activities, and socially-distanced warm greetings are exchanged. After a few moments, the group settles into quiet meditation. Prayerful music begins, broadcast from one of the golf carts. The Shadows Bend Rosary Group begins another day’s prayers for the world. This group of neighbors has come together to offer up prayers to end the pandemic since March 13, 2020.
According to Julie Oubre, the group started as the ladies who walk the neighborhood talked about doing something to alleviate the suffering of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided to say the Rosary. So we did,” she said. “We set up in the vacant lot next to my house the first day, and then the second day. We’ve been doing it every day since then. Our purpose is to pray for the end of the pandemic, plus we add intentions for all the sick and suffering, for the safety of the caretakers and all our neighbors.”
The group has recently cut out weekends because with the Lenten season, many of the members have other obligations to meet.
According to Oubre, the group averages 12-15 people who attend on a daily basis, with about 30 as maximum attendance.
“We’re blessed to have so many neighbors who are so close and so committed to doing good for our community and the world,” she said.
This past Friday, the one-year anniversary of the COVID pandemic, the group held a special gathering to say the Rosary, and commemorate the occasion with a special Mass, celebrated by Rev. Ed Degeyter, retired priest from Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Rosary began at 4:30 p.m., with thirty neighbors in attendance, and continued with Mass at 5 p.m. In between, Oubre read a list of prayer intentions.
“Our intention list just keeps getting longer,” she said. “So many people have been sick.”
Group member Joanie Kraker agrees.
“At first, we thought we’d say the rosary for just a few months,” she said. “Then we thought we’d stop when it got hot. Well, it got hot and we still gathered, and then it got cold and still, we’d meet in Glenn and Julie’s garage when it was too cold outside. Sometimes, there’s 6 of us, sometimes 20. It’s been a calling from the pandemic. And when we were quarantined, it was something to look forward to. It got to be around Rosary time, and you’d think,’Hey, I get to get out of the house.’ It has done a lot of good in a lot of different areas.”
The neighbors from Shadows Bend pray together, but they also play together. Julie Oubre says she’s lucky to live in a place with so many loving and fun-loving people.
“We have the ladies who walk the neighborhood, hot or cold, we’re out there. We even have 87- and 88-year old ladies who never miss their walk. In the freezing rain, they walked, they were that dedicated, ” she said.
There always seems to be a block party being planned, such as the recent surprise 60th birthday bash for Ellen Duplantis.
“We have happy hours occasionally, our cigar hours are legendary, we’ve got a little get-together planned for St. Patrick’s Day as well,” Oubre said. “We share all aspects of our lives here in Shadows Bend. And we’ll keep saying the Rosary until this whole pandemic is over.”