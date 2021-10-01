A Eucharistic Holy Hour dedicated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic was held at St. Peter Catholic Church Wednesday evening.
Titled The Holy Hour of Healing and Hope, the community event sought to bring the Catholic community together in prayer and adoration for strength, healing and to bring an end to the COVID crisis.
Parishioners from all the Catholic church parishes in New Iberia were invited to participate.
The session included hymns, prayers, a recitation of the rosary and a benediction.
The Catholic congregation that ventured out to the church rose when priests entered the room, and then kneeled when the tabernacle was opened, starting the event.
The Rev. Nathan Comeaux started off the Holy Hour by praying for an end to the suffering caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a prepared statement, a Holy Hour is a Roman Catholic devotional tradition in which the faithful spend one hour in adoration in the presence of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist. It draws its inspiration from Christ’s words to the Apostles in the garden of Gethsemane: “Can you not watch one hour with me?”
The hour consists of an exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, a time of prayer and adoration concluding with Benediction. Central to the Benediction rite is the Eucharistic blessing of the faithful.
The Holy Hour of “Healing and Hope” included a recitation of the rosary during the exposition with each decade offered for different groups that have been affected by COVID-19.
The five decades included The Resurrection, Christ’s Ascension into Heaven, The Descent of the Holy SPirit Upon the Apostles, The Assumption of the Blessed Mother into Heaven and finally The Crowning of Mary as Queen of Heaven and Earth.
The recitation of the rosary was followed by silent adoration and prayer, with more than 50 in attendance at St. Peter’s praying silently to themselves while the service was being conducted.
A private meditation for those in attendance was also distributed before the event, which included prompts for those in the congregation to ask themselves during silent adoration.