What we do for a career is not always a reflection of the gifts and talents intended by the Creator, but more a necessary means to an end. Looking around the Teche Area at the many retirees living among the creative community it is easy to see the natural talents emerging from the pattern of living as families are raised and attention is given to prosperity. Gregory Haydel is looking forward to spending more time in retirement fishing and hunting — but also writing. After a career spanning 40 years as a U.S. Coast Guard master in towing, the tugboat captain is starting a new adventure that connects back to his early schooling. His first book is now published and a second is close behind.
When did you start writing?
When I was in high school I wrote poems, and I have a book of poems for myself. Later I wrote short stories. In about 2000, I entered a script competition sponsored by Matt Damon and Ben Afleck, for Green Light Productions. That’s actually the book I’m working on right now, transcribing the screenplay into a novel. I’m in the closing chapters of that right now. It’s a gritty thriller, nothing like this first book. They are like night and day. That’s the way I write. I like to put twists and turns. When I was writing the movie script, I did research. As a tugboat captain I’ve seen a lot of gritty things. You can’t delete them, they’re in your mind. I like to write fiction, but if I write something made up, someone is going to think it really happened.
Where did you get the inspiration for “No Phones In Heaven?”
After a friend of mine died about four years ago, I regretted that I hadn’t gotten to say goodbye to him. You think about someone and you wish you had had that conversation, to talk them. I thought, I wish I could talk to him in heaven because I know what’s going on there is a lot better than what’s going on here. That gave me the inspiration to write a poem, I then turned it into the novel. It’s really two stories in one, with a common thread. I could have put the two together but I didn’t want to keep extending the story.
The subject of death might be daunting to some, but it’s more than that right?
Just like in death, if you donate your organs so others can live, it’s like giving your life for someone else. I’m a big donor advocate. I try to tell everyone, when you die the parts you have left over can help someone else have a better life. Yes there is death and sadness but there is also life in the pages. Some people say it’s a book of inspiration, but it’s a lot more. It’s about morals. I try to point out in the book, do the right things. Just because everybody else is doing the wrong things, don’t make light of it. Do the right thing. The book has no cuss words in it. A 10-year-old can read it without any problems, and I’m trying to put a good set of examples out there. If you can, be kind, help them. If that’s the inspiration I’m getting across I’m happy with that. There’s a lot of comedy, even though it is a tragedy. None of us is getting out of here before dying, so if you have to, make decisions the correct way. If you have enough faith and believe, there is eternity out there. Your spirit is going somewhere. I try to convey that as much as possible, but lighthearted. There is a whole lifetime to live and enjoy while on this planet. There’s a small part about Jesus, but it’s more about life. I put comedy, heroes, family get togethers, that’s what life is and you never know what’s coming around the turn.
Compare the two novels?
I’m excited about this book, but I’m more excited about the next book. This book is done for me now in my creative writing. I can’t add anything else to it. But the one I’m writing, it’s gritty. I think about it at night and when I wake up in the morning. It’s my best time to write. I’ll wake up at 4 o’clock in the morning and my wife says, “What are you doing?” I’ve got something in my head and I have to write it down. I can tweak it later, that’s the good thing about a computer. It’s so much more convenient than a typewriter. With “No Phones In Heaven” I try to tell the reader what they’re thinking about, how they’re feeling or facial expressions so they can look through the pages and see what that character is saying. It may be a book with pages, but in reality, it is a movie. Your imagination is creating the scene. I’m not like other writers where people will talk two pages to explain what’s going to happen in 15 seconds. That’s too much information to hold onto while turning the pages. Just give me a couple of paragraphs to hold onto to know what that character is trying to get through, then I can move on.
The amount of time you spent on rivers and bayous as a captain, surely you had miles and miles of stretches to think, use your imagination?
The second book, a lot of the scenes are around this area. So when I’m describing them, I’m there. I even took pictures when fishing with my wife, like the Half Moon Bayou. That’s a real place and a lot of drama is going on in that area. I even have car chases in Lafayette. As a matter of fact, the last scene is going to be around New Iberia. I don’t want to tell you the ending, but it’s going to be right out of heaven.
How do you get started writing a book?
I start at the end with how I want it to end up and then jump all the way to the front, fill in the pages — it’s kind of hard to believe it all fills in, jumping from two words to 90,000 words. How do you put all that together? I’m trying to get on a roller coaster and visualize how many turns, ups and downs I’m going to go before the ride is over. That’s how I start creating all the scenes. Most of my chapters are seven to 12 pages. I just finished one of the last chapters in the new book that was 23 pages. It took a long time to get out of that chapter, it wasn’t cut and dry. I had to let the reader go through the experience with the characters.
Where can readers find the book?
I’m talking about a booksigning at Books Along the Teche, but one is scheduled at Barnes and Noble in Lafayette for Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.